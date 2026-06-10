Recover launches yarn platform to move recycled cotton from fibre promise to factory use

RecoverTM Yarns is designed to make recycled cotton easier to specify, source and scale across denim, workwear, jersey, fleece and woven applications.

Recover, the Spain-based recycled cotton fibre specialist, has launched Recover Yarns, a curated portfolio of ready-to-use yarn solutions aimed at accelerating recycled cotton adoption across apparel supply chains. Announced from Madrid on June 9, 2026, the platform gives brands and manufacturers access to pre-developed yarn options made with Recover recycled cotton fibre.

From fibre to usable yarn

The launch addresses a common bottleneck in circular textile sourcing: many brands set recycled-content targets, but mills and product teams still need tested yarn constructions that work on existing machinery and meet commercial performance requirements.

Recover Yarns has been developed with a global network of spinners and covers a wide range of constructions, blends and technical capabilities. Its target applications include denim, workwear, jersey, fleece and more refined woven products.

By consolidating these developments under one platform, Recover is trying to reduce sampling friction and shorten the route from recycled fibre selection to bulk production. The company says the yarns are designed to integrate into existing production processes, which is important for manufacturers that cannot afford major process disruption when introducing recycled cotton.

Traceability becomes part of the offer

The move also extends Recover’s role beyond fibre supply. The company now describes its offer as an integrated ecosystem spanning fibre, yarn, fabric and blank garments, with the objective of connecting more stages of the supply chain under a consistent recycled-material platform.

That matters because recycled cotton uptake increasingly depends not only on material availability, but also on traceability, transparency, environmental data and credible lifecycle claims. Recover says its recycled cotton fibre is supported by full traceability, transparency, lifecycle assessment and demonstrated environmental performance.

Scale through spinning partners

The commercial strength of the platform lies in its partner network. Recover says the portfolio has been developed with more than 150 spinning partners across key sourcing hubs, allowing yarn options to adapt by geography, volume, price point, blend and end use.

Recover Yarns is available immediately. The next test will be whether brands move from capsule collections and sustainability pilots to consistent programmes that place recycled cotton into core product lines at meaningful volume.