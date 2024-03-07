Heberlein® ‘Stunning’ evenness in filament yarns

Heberlein jet technology drives innovations in demanding technical applications

Unique technology for creating advanced technical textiles with exquisite characteristics will be featured at the upcoming Techtextil in Germany. Heberlein, the leading supplier of air interlacing and air texturing jets, plans to convince visitors to the event with critical components – such as the latest PolyJet-TG-3 – that can influence both yarn properties and processes.

Advances in high-performance yarns have produced versatile alternatives to traditional raw materials in a number of industries and applications. Customized filament yarns now meet specific needs in diverse sectors, such as automotive, aviation, maritime, medical, and construction. And the Swiss-made key components from Heberlein are at the forefront of these developments, bringing optimum new technology to the core of filament yarn innovation.

PolyJet-TG-3 – new generation of spinning jet

For producers of demanding technical yarns, magnification of the yarn evenness with a PolyJet-TG-3-HP405A/WO70 (TopAir) looks stunning. The new generation of jets impresses with an unmatched even and uniform interlacing density as well as with strong, reliable knots for high tenacity yarn (HT and HMLS). Heberlein’s latest PolyJet-TG-3 achieves more than 12 knots per meter with 1100f98dtex and 1670f98dtex. Yarn parameters of tensile strength, elongation, and elasticity show smaller variations, for ultimate quality benefits, as well as improved unwinding behaviour of the bobbins.

Typical Heberlein benefits come with all these components. High-performance air interlacing jets for technical yarns offer a unique quick-release system, so jet packs can be exchanged within seconds, with just a single 180° turn. They also feature a compact, space-saving design and a roll bar to protect the ceramic surfaces.

AirSplicer-3 Flex for high-strength technical fibers

Yarn splicers produce a tear-resistant, homogeneous splice of material without knots. All they need is compressed air. Heberlein’s AirSplicers produce first-class splices for a wide range of applications for technical fibers where extreme strength characteristics are needed.

Comparison of yarn evenness for PES dtex 1100f192 yarn

Synthetic multifilament yarns, aramid, carbon, or glass can all be spliced with AirSplicer-3 Flex. The range covers from 500dtex up to 30,000dtex depending on the material. Flexibility results from its innovative width-adjustable design, ideal for technical and textile multifilament yarns. In one single device, the new splicer replaces two former units, namely AirSplicer 40-2 and 70-2.

Heberlein looks forward to meeting visitors at Techtextil Frankfurt in Hall 12.0 at booth B01, where any questions about jets and splicers will be welcome. Heberlein experts will be especially keen to explain the benefits of the unmatched yarn evenness achieved by the new generation of spinning jets.