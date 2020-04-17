Tactics required for lock down situations

The global market is expected to move away from depending on China for imports and India is being looked at with hope, according to Anupam Bansal, Executive Director (retail) at Liberty Shoes, who said Indian footwear firms have to focus on strategies to tackle possible post-lockdown scenarios. The challenge is to prepare and come out as a winner, he said.

As it is obvious people will cut down on their luxury needs and focus on just necessities, Liberty Shoes will target the price range of ₹499–2,499 for the initial days after the lockdown is over, said Bansal, who foresees rising consumer engagement with domestic footwear brands.