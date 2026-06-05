The future of the textile industry is unfolding at ITM 2026, where innovation meets sustainability

The Future of Textiles, the Power of Trade, and the Summit of Technology Come Together at ITM 2026

ITM 2026 International Textile Machinery Exhibition, one of the most prestigious organizations in the textile technologies sector, opens its doors to visitors between June 9-13. Expected to break records in terms of both exhibitor and visitor numbers, as well as the technological vision it presents, ITM 2026 will transform into a global trade hub with machine sales, and new business collaborations.

ITM 2026 International Textile Machinery Exhibition, which will be held in partnership with Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım Inc. and Teknik Fairs Inc. and in cooperation with Textile Machinery and Accessories Industrialists Association (TEMSAD), will welcome its visitors between 9-13 June 2026 at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center. ITM 2026, featuring over 1000 companies and company representatives from 55 countries, will bring together the latest technologies and innovative solutions of the sector, serving as a significant trade and cooperation platform for the global textile industry.

Technologies Shaping the Future of Textiles at ITM 2026

ITM 2026 will also serve as a global showcase where innovations shaping the future of textile production will be unveiled for the first time. Digitalization, AI-powered production systems, automation solutions, sustainable production technologies, energy-efficient machines, and next-generation applications for smart factories will be presented to visitors at ITM 2026 by leading global manufacturers. Participants will have the opportunity to examine technologies that will make their production processes more efficient, more sustainable, and more competitive.

Company owners and professionals will have the opportunity to listen to experts explain the latest technologies that will take their facilities into the future, see machines in action, and experience next-generation R&D solutions firsthand.

A Center for New Investments and Collaborations

ITM 2026 is not just a trade fair; it will be the most suitable address for the sector for new investments, collaborations, and technological transformations. B2B meetings organized within the scope of the fair will offer companies the opportunity to establish lasting business connections and increase sales opportunities. Delegations from countries with intensive textile production such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, India, and Egypt, as well as global investors, will choose ITM 2026. While the high business volume achieved in previous events is expected to increase even further this year, a strong foundation will be laid for new collaborations and strategic agreements. Machine sales and business partnerships from manufacturers all over the world will give a significant boost to the Turkish and global textile machinery sector.

Increased International Participation Through Easier Visa Access

Increased geopolitical tensions in recent years, global migration policies, and tightening consular procedures are making trade fairs in Europe a difficult target, especially for investors and industrialists from developing countries. ITM 2026, to be held in Istanbul, a crossroads of world trade, stands out due to its strategically important geographical location. Easily accessible from Europe, Asia, North Africa, the Middle East, and the Turkic Republics, Istanbul offers a significant advantage to trade fair participants.

In addition, the visa agreements between Türkiye and many countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan further enhance the significance of ITM 2026. Textile manufacturers from countries that face visa challenges when traveling to Europe will not encounter such difficulties when coming to Istanbul, which will play an important role in increasing the number of participants and visitors at ITM 2026.

Technical Textiles and Nonwovens Sector to Showcase Its Strength at HIGHTEX 2026

HIGHTEX 2026 International Technical Textiles and Nonwovens Exhibition, to be held concurrently with ITM 2026, will bring together the sector’s most important manufacturers, technology providers, and investors in Istanbul. Showcasing the latest innovations in technical textiles and nonwovens, the exhibition will host a wide range of products, from production technologies and raw materials to high value-added products and sustainable solutions.

As Türkiye’s first and only specialized exhibition in this field, HIGHTEX 2026 is preparing for even greater participation and visitor interest than ever before, driven by the increasing global demand for technical textiles. Over five days, the exhibition will host leading technical textile and nonwoven companies from around the world, showcasing innovative products and advanced production technologies developed for many different sectors such as medical, hygiene, automotive, construction, agriculture, and geotextiles.

HIGHTEX 2026 will not only offer nonwoven manufacturers and industry professionals the opportunity to closely examine new technologies but will also provide an important platform for developing international collaborations, entering new markets, and evaluating investment opportunities.

Necip Güney, Teknik Fuarcılık Chairman of the Board

“Our ITM 2026 Exhibition, Combined with Our 30th Anniversary Enthusiasm, will Shape the Future of Our Sector”

“As Teknik Fuarcılık, in this special period where we are celebrating our 30th anniversary, we see ITM 2026 as one of the most important gatherings that will shape the future of our sector. Our exhibition, which is being held again after a two-year break, will bring together textile technology professionals from all over the world in İstanbul, paving the way for new collaborations, investments, and commercial opportunities. Thanks to Istanbul’s strategic location and the international strength of our exhibition, we will make valuable contributions to our participants reaching new markets and establishing lasting business connections.”

Zeynep Ünal Öztop, Tüyap Fair Group Chief Executive Officer

“Our ITM 2026 Exhibition will be the Center of the Great Transformation in the Textile World”

“Today, establishing the right connections in the textile sector, closely following changing market dynamics, and investing in future production models are more important than ever. ITM provides a strong response to this need. In this period when the textile sector is undergoing a powerful transformation ranging from production to technology, from sustainability to digitalization, we believe that ITM 2026 will be one of the most important international meeting points shaping the future of the sector.”