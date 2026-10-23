Trützschler to showcase high-productivity carding, spinning automation and nonwoven technologies at ITMA Asia 2026

German textile machinery manufacturer Trützschler will introduce technologies targeting higher carding productivity, reduced fibre waste, automated material handling and flexible nonwoven production.

Trützschler Group will present its latest spinning preparation, card clothing and nonwoven technologies at ITMA Asia + CITME 2026, scheduled for November 20–24 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai, China.

The company will exhibit in Hall 5.1, Booth D20, highlighting technologies intended to improve production efficiency, reduce labour requirements and increase raw material utilisation.

Carding Productivity and Fibre Recovery

A major exhibit will be the next-generation TC 30 card, which Trützschler says can deliver up to 40% higher productivity in man-made fibre processing, while maintaining or improving yarn quality.

Its waste suction system separates different waste streams, enabling more than 50% of card waste to be reused in higher-value applications. Integration with the WASTECONTROL system helps prevent unnecessary fibre losses.

The company will also demonstrate T-CAN, an automated can transport system connecting carding machines and drawing passages. By automating sliver movement and material allocation, T-CAN aims to reduce manual handling, labour dependency and production interruptions.

Longer-Lasting Card Clothing

Trützschler Card Clothing will feature STEELTOP, an all-steel flat top offering more than twice the service life of conventional alternatives, according to the manufacturer.

Additional innovations include SUPERFLOW, designed to minimise fibre accumulation in nonwoven carding; Flexible Bend Control for automated carding-gap adjustment; and GX SeedClean cylinder wires for improved cleaning performance.

Expanding Nonwoven Manufacturing Capabilities

Trützschler Nonwovens will highlight its new Air-Through-Bonding (ATB) oven, developed for hygiene, medical and filtration applications. The system provides uniform airflow and heat distribution across nonwoven webs, supporting consistent bonding at high production speeds.

Other technologies include Wet-Laid/Spunlace and Carded/Pulp processes, alongside multilayer configurations combining carded, airlaid, spunbond and pulp-based structures.

Machinery Investment Outlook

For spinning mills, the developments highlight opportunities to improve output, fibre recovery and operational efficiency without compromising product quality.

However, actual economic benefits will depend on machine utilisation, raw material characteristics, labour costs and capital investment.ITMA Asia 2026 will provide an opportunity to evaluate these technologies against measurable productivity, quality and operating-cost requirements.