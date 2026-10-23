Pure Loop’s DynaShape automation boosts plastic recycling productivity by up to 10%

The EREMA Group subsidiary’s adaptive control technology improves recycling throughput, material consistency and operating stability, with potential applications in polyester textile waste recycling.

Austrian recycling machinery manufacturer PURE LOOP has developed DynaShape, an intelligent automation system that increased productivity by up to 10% in company-conducted tests on its ISEC evo recycling machinery.

Originally introduced at K 2025 in Düsseldorf in October 2025, the technology was featured again in an October 22, 2026, industry report. It automatically adjusts operating parameters in response to variations in feedstock shape and bulk density, reducing dependence on manual machine settings.

Intelligent Control Replaces Manual Adjustments

The ISEC evo combines shredding and extrusion in a single machine to convert plastic production waste into reusable pellets.DynaShape coordinates two components: a double-feed ram that adjusts movement according to rotor load and hydraulically controlled intake apertures that regulate material feeding.

This adaptive control helps maintain stable melt pressure and extruder filling levels, reducing fluctuations in processing conditions. Operators can specify maximum melt temperatures for different polymers. The system automatically modifies operating conditions to prevent temperature limits from being exceeded, helping minimise polymer degradation. Optimised settings can also be saved as production recipes for subsequent processing runs.

Energy Efficiency and Predictive Maintenance

PURE LOOP has introduced two complementary technologies. EcoGentle, developed by sister company EREMA, lowers processing temperatures to reduce energy consumption, including in polyolefin recycling.

PredictOn Unit monitors wear in the extruder screw, barrel and conical intake zone, supporting preventive maintenance and reducing unexpected downtime.

Implications for Textile Recycling

The ISEC evo can process synthetic fibres and textile waste. The technology has already been deployed in Project Re, a UK initiative recycling polyester garments and textiles.For polyester recyclers, automated process optimisation could improve throughput and consistency when handling variable feedstocks.

However, the reported 10% productivity gain was achieved in manufacturer testing and has not been separately demonstrated for textile recycling applications.

Commercial adoption will depend on measurable energy savings, pellet quality, equipment reliability and processing cost per kilogram of recovered polymer.