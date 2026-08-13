US tariffs give Bangladesh a new apparel edge over Vietnam and China

Bangladesh now carries a 2.5-percentage-point Section 301 advantage over Vietnam and China, while a planned US-cotton-linked quota could widen that gap further.

The latest US tariff regime is reshaping Asian apparel sourcing, giving Bangladesh a potentially meaningful advantage over Vietnam and China while intensifying competition with India, Cambodia, Indonesia and Pakistan. From July 24, 2026, Washington imposed an additional 10% Section 301 duty on Bangladeshi goods, compared with 12.5% on Vietnam and China.

Vietnam loses part of its tariff advantage

The new duties replace the temporary 10% import surcharge that expired on July 24; they are additional to normal product-specific US tariffs. Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia receive the 10% rate, while Vietnam faces 12.5%.

That matters because Vietnam has become America’s largest apparel supplier. During the first five months of 2026 it accounted for 22.2% of US apparel imports by value, compared with 11.3% for Bangladesh and 9.7% for China.

A 2.5-point tariff difference may influence sourcing decisions in high-volume, price-sensitive categories where vendor margins are already narrow.

Bangladesh gets an additional option

Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia were also selected for a future textile tariff-rate-quota mechanism. USTR says the scheme, once established, will initially run for three years and link quota access to each country’s purchases of US cotton and textile inputs. Eligible textile and apparel volumes could enter free of the new Section 301 duty.

The mechanism is not yet operational; USTR must publish a separate implementation notice. Bangladesh should therefore not treat duty-free access as immediate.

Tariffs alone will not secure orders

Bangladesh’s advantage remains conditional on factory productivity, energy reliability, lead times, MMF capability and compliance. US fashion companies are also diversifying beyond their traditional Asian sourcing bases, even as Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, China and Pakistan continue to dominate imports.

The next strategic question is whether Bangladesh can convert its tariff position into higher-value and larger US orders, while using the proposed quota to deepen US-cotton sourcing. If implemented effectively, the mechanism could become more commercially important than the headline 2.5-point tariff advantage itself.