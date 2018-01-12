Cotton Egypt Association unveils new ‘Be Human’ brand for Egyptian Cotton™

Cotton Egypt Association has unveiled a new brand identity and digital platform to re-enforce Egyptian Cotton™ as the finest cotton in the world. The fresh, modern look, revealed at Heimtextil, in Frankfurt, this week, is designed to convey the superior quality and natural beauty of Egyptian Cotton™ while engaging consumers, retailers and manufacturers with its heritage and values.

Developed with UK-based brand specialists Salesworxs, the new platform places the consumer at the centre of the Egyptian Cotton™ experience, with a strong emphasis on how the luxury hand-picked fabric feels against the skin.

Khaled Schuman, Executive Director of CEA, said: “We believe that everybody should experience the luxuriously soft touch of Egyptian Cotton™. We want people of all ages, worldwide, to seek out its strength, softness and durability. It’s all about the personal human touch. “Our Sales & Marketing partner Salesworxs created a powerful brand identity which reflects the brand’s heritage whilst educating our audience as to our core values.”

Salesworxs Managing Director, Richard Newman said: “It’s a privilege working with Cotton Egypt Association on a global project to reinforce Egyptian Cotton™ as the finest cotton in the world, and to bring the brand up to date with a relevant story.

“We know that a brand is a story that is always being told, it’s what people say about you when you’re not around. Egyptian Cotton is without question the world’s finest cotton, our job is to ensure our global audience recognizes this when making purchasing decisions on relevant products such as home textiles and clothing.”

The rebrand is designed to increase consumer demand and retailer confidence and will support the CEA’s drive to rid the supply chain of falsely labelled Egyptian Cotton™ goods. The new digital platform is now live and available at: www.cottonegyptassociation.com

About Cotton Egypt Association:

The Cotton Egypt Association is a non-profit association established in 2005 with support from the Ministry of Industry and Foreign Trade. The Association’s mission, working closely with local and international companies involved in the Egyptian Cotton™ supply chain, is to protect Egyptian Cotton’s legacy of luxury and help promote all Egyptian Cotton™ licensees and their products.

Cotton Egypt’s mission is to manage market, promote, license, and monitor the Egyptian Cotton™ logo and its licensees, as well as guarantee the authenticity of products licensed to use the logo. This ensures products that carry the official Egyptian Cotton™ logo are softer, finer, and more resilient than products made from other fibres.

In addition to working with Egyptian Cotton™ growers and manufacturers, the Cotton Egypt Association has partnered with the IMC, The Export Councils, Cotton Organizations, NGOs and donors to ensure adhesion to international labour, safety and trade standards.

For further information contact:

Mr John Warburton

Tell: +44 161 696 6949

Email: john@jwcpr.com