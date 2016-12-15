Design and Architecture will take centre stage as highlights of DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR in 2017. cadex, the international event for connecting, learning and doing business in the design and architecture industry will be hold for the second year and for the first time as an integrated part of DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR inside W5 and N2 Halls.

cadex will work as collective of architecture and design-related stimulating content and will generate two and half days of conferences, networking events, interactive activities, creative display and much more.

cadex will invite design Masters to explore the most cutting edge and hottest topics within the industry such as All-in-one home decoration, retreat and boutique hotels, smart home, culture architecture and rebuild. cadex will cooperate with the Chinese Tongji University – College of Design & Innovation to establish Flooring LAB, a platform to analyze the upcoming flooring trends and discover new creative ways of using flooring materials. Key opinion leaders will hold forth of a variety of dialogues and they will also guide tours throughout the whole Exhibition Center to point out and explore the most relevant content, specially tailored for architecture and design professionals. Once again cadex will host Materia, the global network in the area of innovative materials. In a total area of 300m2, visitors can get a closer look to hundreds of outstanding innovative building materials samples.

In 2016 cadex attracted more than 8000 professional visitors of which more than 60% were architects and designers operating in the Chinese Market and scouting for some interesting new materials to use in their projects. The remaining parts of the visitors included traders, contractors, real estate developers and leading industry Media.

“In recent years in Asia Pacific region, the influence of architects and designers for buying decisions has increased. The ability requested to architecture and design offices to serve clients more completely have grown in importance and their specifications or suggestions are taken very much into consideration before taking buying decisions. Furthermore for any project, the general level of quality requested from the final client considerably raised and therefore the need to have architects and design expertise on the ground and more involved in purchasing decisions became also imperative. ” says Mr. David Zhong, President of VNU Exhibitions Asia, one of the organizers of the shows. “As a result of these market changes and the increased need of our exhibitors to focus more on these categories of visitors, we decided to bring together our leading Trade Show (DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR) and a successful platform like cadex to increase the possibilities of business and give more visibility to flooring companies also among the architecture and design Community” concludes Zhong.

While cadex is building up an outstanding program for all visitors and exhibitors DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR, as the leading flooring tradeshow in Asia Pacific, is filling up its space very fast! With 4 months remaining before the show opening on March 21st ,2017, the booked exhibiting space reached already over 90% of the available fairground.