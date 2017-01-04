The US army researchers are developing a wool-based fabric blend, aiming to improve combat uniforms. The fabric consists of 50 percent wool, 42 percent Nomex, 5 percent Kevlar and 3 per cent P140 antistatic fibre. The combat uniform which will be wholly made from domestic materials will consist of environment-friendly and sustainable fibre.

The combat uniforms will be flame resistant as the fabric used is lightweight. Also, no topical treatments are added to provide the quality of flame resistance, according to Carole Winterhalter, a textile technologist at the Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center (NSRDEC).

The developed prototype uniforms were worn by 100 soldiers for trial at the Exercise Combined Resolve VII. The Fabric is 100 percent biodegradable. It is easy to dye and absorbs moisture. When blended with other fibres, the fabric does not shrink excessively when washed. This new Super Wash process makes wool viable for combat clothing in nearly any application, including jackets, pants, underwear, headwear, gloves, and socks,” said Winterhalter.