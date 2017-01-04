Expo has increased in the figure in the global yarn and fiber market over recent years and is thus expected to present more exhibitors in the next edition.

The yarn expo spring edition for the year 2017 will be held from March 15 to March 17 in hall No. 5.1 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). The scale of the expo is expected to move above 20%, occupying 18,000 square meters (m2) to accommodate the exhibitor participants.

Almost 360 exhibitors will be taking part in the expo bringing world’s highest quality fiber and yarn products. The exhibited variety will include products like natural and blended yarns including cotton, wool, flax/regenerated flax, silk, and man-made fibers and yarns, as well as specialty products including elastic, and fancy and blended yarns.

Fair’s assorted buyer profile successfully attract international exhibitor

The yarn expo spring in 2016 attracted about 20,527 buyers from 77 different countries of the world. This attention made this exhibition an unsurpassed platform for the exhibitors to reach variety if buyers. This year a number of international suppliers have confirmed their participation in the event.

The senior manager of Birla Jingwei Fibres Co Ltd (Aditya Birla Group), Mr. Peter Dong said that: “Yarn Expo engages a broad range of buyers, and it’s an ideal stage for us to introduce the company and products to our target buyers as well as to establish solid business relationships with them.” After reaping significant results from the last autumn fair the Birla Planer is planning to return with a series of Birla Spun-shades, Birla Micro-Viscose, and Birla Micro Modal products.

Additionally, the Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) will also organize the Indian Pavilion to present India’s top cotton yarn and fibre suppliers. Mr. Ravindranathan Narayanasamy the Director of TEXPROCIL said: “Yarn Expo is an important meeting point for Indian suppliers and importers from all over the world. The fair is helping Indian suppliers meet with new customers from different parts of Mainland China and outside too such as Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Europe, the US and elsewhere.”

Besides India, the exhibitors from Pakistan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan will also showcase their cotton yarns, eco-products, and elastic yarns to expand the sourcing options for the buyers. At the same time, a wide range of high-quality synthetic, knitting, and metallic yarns will be brought by exhibitors from Indonesia, Korea, Singapore, Slovakia and Thailand to serve the increasing demand for these products in the global market.

The Fancy Yarn Zone returns with striking increase in exhibitor

After the first season, the Fancy Yarn Zone has become among the most popular product areas in the yarn expo. Because of the high demands of fancy yarn, the exhibitors of this zone are expected to be double in number. It is expected to host around 40 countries this year. These companies will be showcasing their collection of creative fancy yarn. There would be four returning display zones i.e. Colorful Chemical Fibre Zone, Natural Cotton Zone, Quality Wool Zone and Green Linen Zone. Besides, around 210 local exhibitors will present a wide range of innovative yarn and fibres like nylon, viscose filament and renewable, recycled fibres etc.

Series of seminars with trend areas will also take place in the three days’ time of the fair. The purpose of this activity will be to facilitate the industry with the most inspiring trend directions and the latest market information.

Along the Yarn Expo Spring 2017, four other textile trade fairs are held from March 15-17 in the same venue: Inter-textile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition, Inter-textile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition, PH Value and the China International Fashion Fair (CHIC).

The fair is organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; China Cotton Textile Association; China Wool Textile Association; China Chemical Fiber Association; China Bast & Leaf Fibres Textiles Association; and China Textile Information Centre.