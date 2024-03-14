11 European nations to assess the progress of textile circularity project

RegioGreenTex, which is coordinated by the European Apparel and Textile Confederation (Euratex) met with members representing 11 European nations to assess the progress of its textile circularity project.

The Portuguese Centre for Textile Innovation (CITEVE) recently welcomed 43 members of RegioGreenTex for a three-day Annual Consortium Meeting. The gathering focused on discussing the impact of the textile circularity project. Euratex highlighted the annual consortium meeting as a crucial milestone to evaluate the progress and impact of the textile circularity project thus far.

The meeting featured presentations and workshops, serving as essential components to delve into project developments, exchange insights, and foster collaboration among partners. Partners had the chance to network, creating synergies, and engaging in discussions on shared challenges in the textile industry. This collaborative environment aimed to drive innovation and sustainable practices within the sector.

RegioGreenTex, a €13 million project co-funded by the European Union I3 Instrument Programme, aims to drive investments in textile circularity. Through collaboration between research centers, regional clusters, development agencies, and 26 SMEs, the project seeks to pioneer unique pilot initiatives that transform the textile industry business model from linear to circular. Euratex, serving as the project coordinator, plays a pivotal role in ensuring the successful execution of the initiative, steering it towards impactful outcomes.

Dirk Vantyghem, director general of Euratex, emphasized the significance of RegioGreenTex in advancing the EU Sustainable Textile Strategy. By offering investment support to SMEs, the project aims to facilitate a smooth transition towards a green and circular textile industry.