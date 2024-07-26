EU strategy for sustainable and circular textiles, to create a greener textiles sector

The EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles addresses the production and consumption of textiles, whilst recognising the importance of the textiles sector. It implements the commitments of the European Green Deal, the Circular Economy Action Plan and the European industrial strategy.



Textiles are the fabric of everyday life – in clothes and furniture, medical and protective equipment, buildings and vehicles. However, urgent action is needed as their impact on the environment continues to grow. EU consumption of textiles has, on average, the fourth highest impact on the environment and climate change, after food, housing and mobility. It is also the third highest area of consumption for water and land use, and fifth highest for the use of primary raw materials and greenhouse gas emissions.



The Strategy looks at the entire lifecycle of textile products and proposes coordinated actions to change how we produce and consume textiles.



5 million tonnes of clothing discarded each year in the EU, around 12kg per person 20 to 35 jobs created for each 1000 tonnes of textiles collected for re-use, 1% of material in clothing is recycled into new clothing.



The Strategy lays out a forward-looking set of actions. The Commission will set design requirements for textiles to make them last longer and easier to repair and recycle, as well as requirements on minimum recycled content. Introduce clearer information and a Digital Product Passport. Reverse overproduction and overconsumption, and discourage the destruction of unsold or returned textiles. Address the unintentional release of microplastics from synthetic textiles. Tackle greenwashing to empower consumers and raise awareness about sustainable fashion. Introduce mandatory and harmonized Extender Producer Responsibility rules for textiles in all Member States and incentivize producers to design products that are more sustainable. Restrict the export of textile waste and promote sustainable textiles globally. Incentivise circular business models, including reuse and repair sectors. Encourage companies and Member States to support the objectives of the Strategy.