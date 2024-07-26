Trust Protocol cotton grower enrolment up 35% in 2024

The US Cotton Trust Protocol (Trust Protocol) is continuing its programme expansion for its fifth consecutive year for both enrolled growers and planted acres.



Trust Protocol’s grower enrolment increased 35% on the previous year, which Trust Protocol believes demonstrates a “strong commitment” to sustainability within the cotton industry.



Planted cotton acres also increased to 2.1m acres, up 31% from 2023.



Trust Protocol highlighted its core values include a commitment to US cotton’s legacy of authenticity, innovation and excellence, environmental stewardship, caring of people, and personal and corporate integrity.



The programme currently has more than 2,000 supplier members and over 40 companies with brands including Ralph Lauren, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., Carhartt and J. Crew.



Daren Abney, executive director of the US Cotton Trust Protocol says it is a collective effort that brings more responsibly produced cotton into the market, offering brands and retailers greater access to sustainable sourcing options.



Abney said: “We are proud to see a steady increase in grower enrolment for the Trust Protocol for a fifth consecutive year, reflecting a continued commitment to sustainability within the cotton industry. We look forward to supporting our brand and retailer members in their increased uptake of Trust Protocol Cotton and driving value back to our growers.”



Trust Protocol 2024 achievements

Trust Protocol’s 35% increase in enrolment for 2024 means a total of 1,327 growers are participating in the programme

Enrolled acres for the 2023 crop year resulted in a yield of 1.9m. bales of cotton.



Trust Protocol says the expanded acreage for 2024 will enhance the availability of sustainable cotton in the market.



Trust Protocol also shared its Climate Smart Cotton Program has made strides towards its goal of enrolling at least 1,650 farming entities, including 330 from historically underserved communities.



In 2024 1,340 Trust Protocol farming entities applied for Level 1 of the Climate Smart Cotton Program with 282 from historically underserved communities. These farming entities represent 444,000 acres.



The organisation explained that growers who are participating in Level 1 of the Climate Smart Cotton Program can now also apply for participation in Level 2.



This provides the opportunity to receive additional financial risk-share for implementing Climate Smart Practices Changes into their operations that will allow for improved soil health, increased drought and flood resilience, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.



The US Cotton Trust Protocol introduced a bigger field-level team in March to provide tailored and regional support to US cotton growers participating in its voluntary Climate Smart Cotton Program.