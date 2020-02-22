17th International Istambul Yarn Fair 2020

International İstanbul Yarn Fair
February 27-29, 2020
Venue:Halls 4-5-6-7,Tuyap Exhibition and Convention Center, Büyükçekmece, Turkey
International Istanbul Yarn Fair will be going to be an ideal event for the visitors and exhibitors related to the yarn industry. The visitors can attend different types of knitting courses and get trained in knitting. This event will show all Kinds of Cotton Yarns, Natural Yarns, Elastane Yarns, Regenerated Yarns, Wool Yarns and much more.
Contact Organizer
Nurdan Özkaya
+90 (212) 867 11 64
Phone
+90 212 867 11 00
Fax
+90 212 886 67 37
http://iplikfuari.com/en/