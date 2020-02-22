17th International Istambul Yarn Fair 2020

International İstanbul Yarn Fair

February 27-29, 2020

Venue:Halls 4-5-6-7,Tuyap Exhibition and Convention Center, Büyükçekmece, Turkey

International Istanbul Yarn Fair will be going to be an ideal event for the visitors and exhibitors related to the yarn industry. The visitors can attend different types of knitting courses and get trained in knitting. This event will show all Kinds of Cotton Yarns, Natural Yarns, Elastane Yarns, Regenerated Yarns, Wool Yarns and much more.

Contact Organizer

Nurdan Özkaya

+90 (212) 867 11 64

Phone

+90 212 867 11 00

Fax

+90 212 886 67 37

http://iplikfuari.com/en/