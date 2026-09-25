20 start-ups selected for CEMATEX start-up grant at ITMA 2027

CEMATEX has selected 20 emerging start-ups from nine countries to receive the CEMATEX Start-Up Grant and showcase their innovations at Start-Up Valley during ITMA 2027 in Hanover. Their participation will be fully funded by CEMATEX, giving promising early-stage companies access to the world’s leading textile and garment technology platform.

The selected start-ups span six product areas: Colourants & Chemicals, Fibres, Yarns & Fabrics, Garment Making, Recycling, Software & Automation, and Testing. While they address different challenges across the value chain, they share a common focus on sustainability and circularity.

Across their technologies, sustainability is increasingly embedded in the way new materials, processes and production systems are being developed, rather than treated as a standalone consideration. The innovations address challenges ranging from chemistry and resource consumption to textile recycling, traceability, and production efficiency.

Meet the 20 start-ups

The 20 recipients of the CEMATEX Start-Up Grant are: Amphico, BioFluff, Eeden, EverDye, Fibarcode, Gemell Technology, Innovo Fiber, NunoX, Re.Solution, Recyc’Elit, Refiberd, ReSpin, Revoltech, RubyLab, Sages, Silana, Solena Materials, Sparxell, SwitchDye and Tintte.

Their innovations can be seen in solutions addressing some of the textile and garment industry’s persistent sustainability challenges.

Amphico is developing alternatives to substances the industry has long relied upon. Its PFAS-free membrane is designed to keep performance fabrics waterproof and breathable, while its colour platform introduces colour through weaving rather than dyeing. PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), often called “forever chemicals”, do not readily break down in the environment or the body, and restrictions covering a widely used PFAS sub-group in clothing take effect under EU rules from October 2026.

Others address the processing stages that consume the most water, heat and chemistry. Textile production accounts for around 20% of the world’s clean water pollution, mostly from dyeing², much of it from the processing chemicals a conventional dyebath depends on. SwitchDye’s CO₂-switchable dyes reduce chemical use as well as water and energy demand while working with existing dyeing equipment.

Textile-to-textile recycling is another area attracting innovation. Recyc’Elit addresses the challenge of separating³ blended fabrics by turning them back into pure monomers for new recycled polyester, while recovering co-materials such as elastane and cotton. Refiberd, meanwhile, combines software and hyperspectral imaging to identify fabric composition, helping recyclers determine the materials they are handling.

Sustainability and circularity are common threads connecting the 20 companies, regardless of where they operate across the value chain. Many of their innovations also intersect with ITMA 2027’s other focus areas: Advanced Materials, Automation & Digital Future, and Human-Centric Manufacturing.

Mr Alex Zucchi, President of CEMATEX, said: “What strikes me about this group is not simply that they are working on sustainability, but that many cannot imagine innovating any other way. That tells us where the industry is heading. Through the CEMATEX Start-Up Grant, we are giving these companies the opportunity to bring their technologies directly to the manufacturers, brands and investors who can help take promising ideas towards industrial adoption and scale.”

Dr Christian P. Schindler, Director General, International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), a member of the Start-Up Valley selection panel, said: “The quality of the submissions reflected both the pace and breadth of innovation emerging across the sector. We saw solutions with strong potential for industrial application, scalability and measurable impact across different parts of the textile value chain. Selecting just 20 companies from such a diverse application pool was a highly competitive process.”

Supporting emerging innovation

The CEMATEX Start-Up Grant fully funds the recipients’ participation in Start-Up Valley, including a purpose-built exhibition stand and supporting services, together with promotion through ITMA’s global marketing and PR channels. Selected companies may also be considered for speaking and profiling opportunities at the Innovator Xchange.

At ITMA 2027, the 20 start-ups will showcase their innovations alongside established technology manufacturers from across the textile and garment manufacturing value chain. This creates opportunities for direct engagement with manufacturers, brands, investors, research organisations and technology partners who can move their technologies into commercial use.