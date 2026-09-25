90 years of innovation. Celebrating the value of textiles

KARL MAYER is turning its anniversary year 2027 into a milestone for the textile sector. To mark its 90th anniversary, the industry leader is inviting customers, partners, and experts from around the world to a unique event series in September aimed at pushing boundaries, unlocking new opportunities, and jointly setting the course for a new era in textiles – just as KARL MAYER has done throughout its history. The company’s headquarters in Obertshausen, near Frankfurt, is the place to be.

“Our anniversary activities are about much more than individual machines or new features. They are about the next major technical breakthrough developments and true textile innovations across WARP KNITTING, TECHNICAL TEXTILES, and WARP PREPARATION. Above all, they highlight the opportunities for our customers: stronger growth, new market opportunities, higher productivity and efficiency, as well as additional potential for sustainable business success,” says Lutz Wolf, CEO of KARL MAYER.

In the place where progress has been shaping the textile industry for 90 years, innovations, technologies, and future opportunities come together in a unique and immersive experience – in a setting that’s perfect for this purpose: With its Textile Innovation Center (TIC) and Product Innovation Center (PIC) in Obertshausen, KARL MAYER offers a globally unique environment for development, textile application and technology transfer.

Across more than 5,000 square meters, visitors will not only see innovations but also experience them in real production environments and business scenarios.

Visitors can look forward to:

New machine generations addressing the challenges facing the global textile industry, in live operation.

addressing the challenges facing the global textile industry, in live operation. Innovative solutions demonstrating how customers can optimize their textile value creation and maximize the quality of their products.

solutions demonstrating how customers can optimize their textile value creation and maximize the quality of their products. Future-oriented textile applications and entirely new fabric concepts that inspire new ideas and open up new business opportunities.

that inspire new ideas and open up new business opportunities. Constructive expert dialogue with leading players from all sectors of the textile industry – from fiber manufacturers to brands.

A special benefit for guests: Throughout the entire event week, KARL MAYER specialists from all textile categories, machine segments, and technology fields will be available for in-depth technical discussions and tailored consultations.

“We have a strong pipeline of innovations across all technology areas and are very much looking forward to sharing the results with our customers in 2027,” says Lutz Wolf.

In light of the 90th anniversary, KARL MAYER will focus its activities in 2027 on the celebrations at its headquarters in Obertshausen rather than on attending the ITMA trade show in Hanover. Further information on the anniversary program will follow in the coming months.

Setting the Stage in China: ITMA ASIA 2026

KARL MAYER will already be presenting new developments at ITMA ASIA 2026 in Shanghai. To address the diverse needs of its customers even more effectively the company will be represented there with two separate exhibition booths:

In Hall 4.1/C18 for WARP KNITTING and TECHNICAL TEXTILES

In Hall 3/A24 for WARP PREPARATION

In addition, there will be a Product Show at KARL MAYER (China) in Changzhou.

With its expanded trade show presence in China, the company is reinforcing its strong commitment to customers in this important region.