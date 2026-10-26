IGATEX Pakistan 2026, Lahore

Pakistan’s textile and garment industry marked a major milestone with IGATEX Pakistan 2026, the country’s biggest garment, textile machinery, and accessories exhibition, organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., the four-day showcase (15–18 October) has drawn more than 550 companies from over 30 countries, turning the Expo Centre into a vibrant hub of technology, innovation, and business opportunity.
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