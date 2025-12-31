2026 will test fashion’s readiness for Europe’s sustainability rules

Chemical bans, digital passports and tougher green-claims law are converging faster than many firms expect.

The UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) is warning that 2026 will mark a decisive shift in sustainability regulation for fashion and textiles. After years of consultation and signalling, Europe is moving from intent to enforcement—tightening rules on chemicals, product information and consumer claims, while laying the groundwork for a more traceable and circular system.

The most consequential framework remains the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR). Although the textiles-specific delegated act is not expected to apply before late 2028, 2026 will be formative. The European Commission will run a full impact assessment, hold technical workshops and advance the rules that will define durability, repairability, chemical safety and the data requirements behind Digital Product Passports. A parallel delegated act on Digital Product Passport service providers is also expected, shaping who can manage and validate product data.

Chemicals regulation is moving faster. Denmark’s ban on PFAS in clothing and footwear takes effect in July 2026, with sell-through deadlines at the end of the year. France has already adopted its own PFAS ban, with potential enforcement from January 2026. At EU level, the European Chemicals Agency is progressing a bloc-wide restriction that could ultimately supersede national measures.

For brands, green claims may prove the most immediate risk. The Empowering Consumers in the Green Transition Directive (ECGTD) will prohibit vague or self-declared sustainability labels. Only schemes backed by recognised certification and third-party verification will be allowed—across labels, e-commerce and marketing—from September 2026.

Other shifts loom. Textiles are a priority stream under the EU’s “end of waste” framework, with proposals expected in early 2026. Meanwhile, the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) has been postponed, but companies must still be ready to comply by December 2026.

Taken together, these changes leave little room for delay. Sustainability in fashion is moving from aspiration to compliance—and 2026 is when preparation becomes unavoidable.