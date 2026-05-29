USDA’s cotton plan targets farm losses, domestic mills and synthetic-fiber competition

The Great American Cotton Plan links farm support, textile manufacturing, export promotion and “natural fiber” marketing into one policy package for the U.S. cotton economy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched the Great American Cotton Plan, a 2026 initiative aimed at strengthening cotton farm income, rebuilding domestic textile manufacturing, expanding export markets and increasing demand for American-grown cotton. Announced by Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins on May 28, the plan comes as U.S. cotton producers face what USDA describes as a fifth consecutive year of negative returns, driven by rising input costs, trade distortions and competition from synthetic fibers.

Farm pressure shapes the package

USDA forecasts U.S. cotton producers could lose about $2.6 billion across 9 million planted acres in the coming crop year. The department also points to long-term structural contraction: the number of U.S. cotton gins has fallen from 2,254 in 1980 to 446, while domestic textile production capacity has declined sharply over the past two decades.

The wider cotton economy remains substantial. USDA’s plan says the U.S. is the world’s fourth-largest cotton producer and second-largest exporter, with cotton grown in 17 states and across about 12 million acres. It estimates the U.S. cotton industry accounts for more than $21 billion in annual products and services and supports more than 125,000 jobs.

From “Plant Not Plastic” to mill support

A central pillar is the elevation of USDA’s “Plant Not Plastic” campaign, designed to encourage consumers to choose American cotton over synthetic, petroleum-based fibers. USDA says nearly 70% of global textile fibers are now synthetic, mostly plastic-based materials such as polyester.

For manufacturers, the plan prioritizes cotton processors and textile firms under Rural Development’s Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Program. It also raises the Economic Adjustment Assistance for Textile Mills payment rate from 3 cents to 5 cents per pound of cotton processed.

Trade becomes a policy lever

The export side includes support for Cotton Council International, COTTON USA licensing and new market commitments. USDA says Indonesia has agreed to support commercial arrangements to import at least 163,000 metric tons of U.S. cotton annually for five years, while Bangladesh will receive tariff reductions on apparel made with U.S. cotton and textile inputs.

The next test is implementation: whether loan support, trade commitments and consumer marketing can translate into higher mill demand, better grower margins and a credible alternative to synthetic-fiber dominance.