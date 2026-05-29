India’s May textile export rebound signals apparel resilience amid weak global demand

The figures show a clear monthly recovery, but the data refers to May 2024—not May 2026—so it should be read as a historical export snapshot rather than a current-year update.

India’s textile and apparel exports posted a strong year-on-year recovery in May 2024, helped by improved shipments of garments, cotton-based products, carpets and handicrafts despite weak demand conditions in major overseas markets. According to CITI’s analysis, textile exports rose 9.59% in May 2024, while apparel exports increased 9.84%. Combined textile and apparel exports reached $3.09 billion, up 9.70% from $2.82 billion in May 2023.

Apparel returns to growth

Ready-made garments were one of the stronger contributors to India’s export performance. Official Commerce Ministry data showed RMG exports of all textiles rising from $1.24 billion in May 2023 to $1.36 billion in May 2024, matching the 9.84% growth reported by CITI. The recovery was notable because exporters were still facing cautious buying in the EU, the US and West Asia, where inflation, inventory correction and slower consumer demand had affected orders.

Cotton, carpets and handicrafts support the basket

Within textiles, cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products grew 9.75% in May 2024 to $1.01 billion. Carpets rose 17.55% to $130.75 million, while handicrafts excluding handmade carpets increased 20.63% to $148.82 million. Man-made yarn, fabrics and made-ups grew more modestly, by 4.65%, while jute manufactures declined 5.23%.

Two-month performance remains moderate

The broader April–May 2024 picture was less dramatic than the May-only rebound. Textile exports grew 6.04%, apparel exports rose 4.46%, and combined textile and apparel exports increased 5.34% to $5.87 billion. This suggests that May’s performance was encouraging, but not yet evidence of a full demand-cycle recovery.

India’s overall exports, including merchandise and services, were estimated at $68.29 billion in May 2024, up 10.25% year on year. The next signal for textile exporters was whether this rebound could be sustained through higher-value apparel orders, diversified markets and stronger demand from Western retailers.