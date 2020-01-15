231 Pakistani exhibitors taking part in Heimtextil 2020

As many as 231 Pakistani exhibitors are participating in Heimtextil 2020, the biggest international trade fair for home and contract textiles — which opened in Frankfurt, Germany.

The 50th edition of Heimtextil has 3,041 exhibitors from 65 countries showcasing their products. Pakistan is the fourth largest country at the show after Germany, China and India. Pakistani exporters hope to get a large number of orders at Heimtextil.

The Pakistani traders are participating directly as well as through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at the fair which ends on January 10.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Executive Committee Member Shaiq Jawed said the fair was going on pretty well as there were many more visitors this time around. He said that he hoped that the exporters would get more orders through this edition.

Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Executive Committee Member Waqas Ali said that Heimtextil provided the opportunity to Pakistani businessmen to get new customers, engage with existing ones and share business details.

“Heimtextil grows every year which allow us to meet our existing and potential customers. It’s the best place to make business contacts,” said Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Executive Committee Member Farhat Ullah Sheikh.

PTEA Executive Committee Member Kashif Shahzad said the show provided Pakistani exporters an excellent platform to interact with buyers from all over the world.

Towel Manufacturers’ Association of Pakistan (TMA) Executive Committee Member Moin A Razzak said that Heimtextil was the fair that had the potential to help improve textile exports of Pakistan.

“It is a big platform for those who have huge businesses as a large number of buyers from all around the world can be seen under one roof,” said TMA Executive Committee Member Haroon Shamsi.