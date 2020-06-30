3rd China International Import Expo an opportunity for Pakistani textile professionals?

Professional visitors can now sign up for the third edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) slated to take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai from November 5 to 10. Starting from June 24, professional visitors from home and abroad can log into the CIIE website, which provides both Chinese and English language services, to register.

The business exhibition area for the third CIIE, which is expected to span 360,000 square meters, would be divided into six sections displaying food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and healthcare products, as well as trade in services.

According to analysts, the forthcoming expo would provide a great opportunity for the Pakistani businessmen to explore the Chinese market and enhance their export to China after signing of the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement. The agreement has been implemented from January this year allowing the Pakistani manufacturers and traders to export around 313 new products on zero duty to the Chinese market. Pakistan is already enjoying zero duty on export of 724 products to China under the first FTA signed between the two countries in 2006.

The new facility would particularly benefit the textile sector to enhance its export to China as textile exports to China will virtually be duty-free. The volume of the Chinese import market is around $64 billion.

To get benefit from CPFTA – II it is important that input cost should be controlled at all levels which is not limited to production of cotton only but borrowing and energy cost as well. This year too, the Chinese authorities expect Pakistan’s participation in the forthcoming expo in a big way.