Baldwin Technology’s TexCoat ™ G4 precision spray system revolutionizes traditional pad finishing process

Pincroft, a leading textile dyeing, printing and finishing company, bolstered its efforts to achieve efficient and sustainable textile operations by adopting Baldwin Technology’s innovative TexCoat™ G4 system.

The U.K-based company offers a wide range of technical finishes including flame-retardant treatments, anti-mosquito solutions and durable water repellents. As a premier provider of finishing solutions for workwear and military fabrics, Pincroft holds itself to the highest quality expectations and compliance standards, ensuring that its products deliver superior performance in the most challenging environments.



Since installing Baldwin’s TexCoat G4 system in September 2022, Pincroft has reduced finishing chemistry usage by 20%, with no waste or color changeovers and no need for periodic pad renewals. It has also reduced water consumption by 50% as a result of increased chemistry concentration enabled by precision spray technology. Additionally, with TexCoat G4, productivity has increased by 50%, due to lower wet pick up, allowing for a significantly higher line speed.



By significantly reducing time needed in the stenter, the TexCoat G4 system uses just 10% of the energy required by the traditional pad finishing process.



Versatile Textile Finishing Solution

TexCoat’s precision spray application system replaces the age-old “dip and squeeze” method with precision-spray technology, to evenly apply water or chemistries to one or both sides of a moving web roll of fabric or other material, using an application system that spans the width of the web with evenly spaced spray nozzles. This “non-contact” method of applying liquids to surfaces is highly efficient and eco-friendly, because the minimum required amount of water or chemistries can be used.



Texcoat G4 can be utilized for a number of fabric finishes that include vector protection (permethrin), antimicrobial, crease resistance, water repellency, stain and soil release and flame retardancy. It also enables single- and double-sided finishing for fabrics in demanding industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, home furnishings, oil and gas, mining and utilities.



“The acquisition of this new precision spray technology represents our commitment to the environment, customers and to the investment in our facilities to stay at the forefront of the latest technologies the market has to offer,” said Ian Rawcliffe, Pincroft’s Technical Manager. “With the use of the TexCoat G4, customers can rest assured their fabrics are being finished to the highest of standards while decreasing their impact on the environment”.



“I worked with Ian and Pincroft for many years prior to joining Baldwin,” said Rick Stanford, Baldwin’s VP of Global Business Development. “Pincroft are known to seek out the latest in cutting edge technology and their evaluation and implementation of TexCoat G4 was no different. We are pleased that Pincroft, one of the top manufacturers of high-performance technical fabrics, puts their trust in us to assist in lowering their carbon footprint while meeting the performance requirements of their most demanding clients.”