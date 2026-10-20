Acmatex confirms dual EFI Reggiani investments by Lucky and Sapphire

Two of Pakistan’s leading textile groups, Lucky Textile Mills and Sapphire Textile Mills, have strengthened their digital printing capabilities with new EFI Reggiani investments, both announced at IGATEX 2026 by Acmatex.

Lucky Textile Mills has placed its third repeated order for an EFI Reggiani HYPER digital textile printer. The 340 cm-wide machine is equipped with 72 printheads and designed for high-speed, high-volume production. This successive order reflects the mill’s continued confidence in the HYPER platform’s productivity and reliability.

Separately, Sapphire Textile Mills has selected the EFI Reggiani POWER. The agreement was finalized at IGATEX during a discussion and handshake between Mr. Naveed Abdullah of Sapphire, Antonino Tricomi of EFI, and Imtiaz Rehmani of Acmatex.

Together, the two orders highlight growing momentum for industrial-scale digital textile printing in Pakistan. Both the HYPER and POWER platforms support greater design flexibility, shorter lead times, reduced water and energy use, and the ability to respond more quickly to market demand.

Acmatex’s announcements at IGATEX 2026 underscore the expanding role of advanced digital solutions among the country’s major mills as they modernize production for domestic and export markets.

These investments are expected to enhance the operational capabilities of both Lucky Textile Mills and Sapphire Textile Mills while contributing to the broader shift toward high-performance digital printing in Pakistan’s textile sector.