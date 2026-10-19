Stäubli supports Asia’s weaving industry with solutions across the full value chain

From PCB fiberglass fabrics to denim production, and from premium Jacquard weaving to 3D technical textiles, Stäubli continues to drive the transformation of Asia’s textile industry through innovative technologies. With reliable machine performance, advanced automation solutions, and a comprehensive service offering covering the entire equipment lifecycle, Stäubli is committed to helping weaving mills enhance productivity and overall operational efficiency, enabling them to meet future market challenges better.

At ITMA ASIA 2026, Stäubli will be exhibiting at Booth D05 in Hall 3, showcasing its innovative solutions across the entire weaving process. From weaving preparation to advanced shedding systems, including Jacquard technology, and technical weaving systems, Stäubli delivers future-ready intelligent production capabilities designed to support the next generation of Asian weaving manufacturers.

Advanced weaving solutions for high-volume Asian production environments

In an Asian market shaped by high production volumes, increasing quality expectations, and growing demand for automation and process reliability, weaving mills are looking for technologies that help them improve efficiency and remain competitive over the long term.

Stäubli solutions are designed to help manufacturers achieve stable processes, consistent fabric quality, reduced downtime, and reliable performance across extended production runs.

At the booth, visitors will be able to discover technologies that respond directly to the needs of modern weaving mills: faster preparation, precise shedding, flexible patterning, robust operation, and dedicated support throughout the machine lifecycle.

Stäubli’s participation at ITMA ASIA 2026 reflects its long-standing commitment to supporting textile manufacturers across China and Asia. With a strong local presence, technical expertise, and global application know-how, Stäubli works closely with weaving mills to address their daily production challenges and support long-term competitiveness.

Stäubli solutions on display at ITMA ASIA 2026

Weaving Preparation Systems

SAFIR PRO S37 will be presented as a high-performance automatic drawing-in system designed for filament yarns and demanding weaving applications. With advanced yarn handling and automation, it supports greater efficiency and consistent preparation quality.

MAGMA automatic warp-tying machine for coarse and technical yarns, will also be on display. Its single and double-knot capability and optoelectronic double-end detection support flexible, reliable warp changes across a wide range of demanding applications.

Advancing Jacquard weaving across Asia

Stäubli’s comprehensive Jacquard portfolio, offering formats from 80 to 25,600 hooks, combines precision, reliability, and advanced control technology to enable high-quality woven fabrics and broad creative possibilities.

The SX PRO with harness will be showcased as a versatile Jacquard solution designed to deliver performance, reliability, and flexibility for a wide range of applications (terry, apparel, upholstery, tapestry, silk fabrics, technical textiles…)

The N4L PRO will also be presented, completing the Jacquard area. This machine adds real value to premier fabrics by enabling the brand name to be woven into selvedges.

Optimized shedding solutions for Asian weaving mills

Stäubli frame weaving solutions are designed to meet the demands of high-speed industrial weaving, supporting stable shedding performance, fabric quality, and operational reliability.

The S1628 cam motion is designed for air-jet and rapier weaving applications, offering a robust solution for efficient shedding in demanding production environments, with speeds of up to 1,200 rpm*

The S3018 rotary dobby will be presented in two configurations:

– for rapier and air-jet weaving machines, offering speeds of up to 650 rpm

– for water-jet weaving machines with speeds of up to 740 rpm

The S3060 rotary dobby will also be showcased, highlighting its suitability for air-jet weaving applications and offering speeds of up to 800 rpm.

*Speed: maximum mechanical speed depending on the loom parameters and application.

Customer success story: JIEDE Textile

JIEDE Textile is a large-scale denim producer based in Guangdong Province, China. Integrating spinning, dyeing, weaving and finishing, the company has an annual denim fabric production capacity of 100 million meters and develops high-quality denim fabrics for customers worldwide.

Since implementing Stäubli solutions, JIEDE Textile has seen clear improvements in production efficiency and stability. Stäubli dobbies perform reliably at high speeds, helping reduce downtime and fabric defects while improving batch-to-batch consistency. At JIEDE Textile, a total of 430 Stäubli S3060 rotary dobbies are currently in operation, demonstrating the proven performance and reliability of Stäubli technology in large-scale denim production.

“For us, Stäubli is more than an equipment supplier. It is a key technology partner. From solution design to ongoing service, they support us throughout the entire lifecycle.” Ms. WANG Lihua, General Manager at JIEDE Textile

Technical Weaving Systems

Driven by growing requirements in aerospace, automotive, energy and industrial applications, the technical textiles market continues to expand, opening new opportunities for advanced weaving technologies and high-performance composite materials.

For more than a decade, Stäubli has been at the forefront of industrial 3D weaving. Based on this experience, Stäubli has developed the TF platform into a highly modular and configurable weaving system that adapts to evolving products, materials and applications.

At the booth, visitors will be able to discover samples of technical fabrics woven on Stäubli TF machines, illustrating the concrete potential of these advanced weaving systems.