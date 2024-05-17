42 C
Lahore
Friday, May 17, 2024
HomeVideos

Adnan Khurshid, SPGPrints Pakistan discusses innovative digital printing solutions at IGATEX

Videos
Previous article
Lieven Verraest, Cotton Council International discusses key solutions and innovations by COTTON USA
Next article
Benoit Moutault, Vice President Textile, CHT discusses CHT’s technical developments at Techtextil

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
9,250SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us