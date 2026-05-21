ANDRITZ to supply another production line for flushable wipes to Dalian Ruiguang, China

GRAZ, MAY 20, 2026. Dalian Ruiguang, China, has awarded international technology group ANDRITZ an order to supply a WetlaceTM line for the production of premium roll goods for eco-friendly flushable wipes that meet the latest standards for flushability.

The order is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for the second quarter of 2026. Start-up is scheduled for the end of 2026.

The new line will enable Dalian Ruiguang to expand its total annual production capacity to 40,000 tons and further strengthen its position in the fast-growing market for sustainable hygiene products. The WetlaceTM nonwovens produced are pulp-based, biodegradable, and disperse quickly in sewage systems. They meet the International Water Services Flushability Group (IWSFG) standard and the Japanese flushing specification (JIS P 4501), which is increasingly critical for market acceptance and regulatory compliance.

The line is designed for stable, efficient operation and consistently high product quality. It also offers high flexibility in terms of raw materials and basis weights, enabling Dalian Ruiguang to adapt to changing market requirements.



Mr. Gu Dong Zhao, Vice President, Dalian Ruiguang, states: “The new WetlaceTM line is a key step in our growth strategy. Dalian Ruiguang’s decades-long experience in flushable product innovation and production line upgrades, coupled with ANDRITZ’s proven engineering and manufacturing expertise as well as strong local execution and support, gives us confidence in the fast implementation of this project and reliable long-term operation.”

This repeat order marks another milestone in the long-standing strategic partnership between the two companies. Since 2014, Dalian Ruiguang has installed two WetlaceTM lines – one for flushable wipes production and another featuring ANDRITZ TT carding plus wetlaid pulp composite technology. In addition, the company has installed three parallel, semi-crosslapped spunlace lines from ANDRITZ.