Sanitex orders two baby diaper lines and one sanitary napkin line from ANDRITZ

GRAZ, MAY 21, 2026. International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Sanitex, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to supply two baby diaper production lines and one sanitary napkin line for its facilities in Maluku, Kinshasa. The new lines will strengthen Sanitex’s manufacturing capacity and its ability to supply the domestic market with locally produced, high-quality absorbent hygiene products.

The lines will produce a wide range of high-quality baby diapers and sanitary napkins with absorbent cores made of pulp and superabsorbent polymer (SAP).

The scope of supply includes state-of-the-art forming technology for the absorbent core as well as precise SAP dosing systems designed for high productivity, flexibility, and ease of operation. In addition, the lines feature advanced web tension control and quality inspection systems to ensure consistently high product quality.

“This investment is a major step in expanding reliable local production of modern absorbent hygiene products in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. With ANDRITZ’s proven technology and support, we will significantly increase our production capacity and ensure consistent product quality. This will help us provide local consumers with high-quality baby diapers and sanitary napkins faster and more efficiently,” says Thierry Lasoen, Managing Partner of Sanitex. “As part of our growth strategy, we will continue to strengthen our production capacity with additional investments in new production lines from ANDRITZ.”

ANDRITZ will also supply fully automatic, integrated packaging machines and provide installation and commissioning services.

The order was included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for the third quarter of 2025. Start-up is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

Sanitex SARL is a manufacturer of high-quality hygiene products. Headquartered in Kinshasa, the company operates one of the most modern production plants in Central Africa.