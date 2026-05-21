Pakistan textile exports edge up 1.29% despite wider export slump

The sector remains Pakistan’s main export engine, but growth is narrow, with garments and cotton yarn offsetting weakness in cotton cloth, towels and synthetic textiles.

Pakistan’s textile exports rose 1.29% to US$15.025 billion during July–April 2025-26, compared with US$14.834 billion in the same period last year, according to PBS-based trade data. The increase was modest, but important: overall national exports fell 6.26% to US$25.209 billion, meaning textiles accounted for nearly 60% of Pakistan’s export earnings during the first ten months of the fiscal year.

Garments and yarn support growth

The strongest support came from value-added and intermediate textile categories. Ready-made garment exports increased 4.85% to US$3.558 billion, while bedwear rose 1.85% to US$2.617 billion. Knitwear, Pakistan’s largest textile export category, edged up 0.92% to US$4.156 billion.

Cotton yarn exports grew more strongly, rising 11.29% to US$641.042 million, suggesting some recovery in upstream demand. Made-up articles excluding towels and bedwear also improved, reaching about US$654.59 million, while exports of all other textile materials increased 8.06% to US$660.137 million.

Weakness remains in core fabric categories

The data also shows pressure in several traditional segments. Cotton cloth exports declined 8.79% to US$1.414 billion, while towel exports slipped 1.43% to about US$890 million. Yarn other than cotton yarn also fell 4.61% to US$26.318 million.

This mixed pattern matters because Pakistan’s competitiveness depends not only on garment shipments but also on the health of spinning, weaving, processing and made-up textile units. A rise in garments alongside weakness in cotton cloth points to uneven recovery across the value chain.

April brought a short-term rebound

April 2026 was stronger than the cumulative trend. Textile exports reached US$1.480 billion, up 21.27% year-on-year from US$1.220 billion and 11.26% higher than March’s US$1.328 billion.

However, the broader trade balance remains under pressure. PBS reported April exports of US$2.479 billion against imports of US$6.763 billion, leaving a monthly trade deficit of US$4.284 billion.

The next signal will be whether April’s textile rebound continues into May and June. Without stronger growth in fabric, towels and higher-value product categories, Pakistan’s textile export recovery will remain fragile rather than broad-based.