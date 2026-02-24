Apparel Group bets big on Saudi Arabia with 200 new stores and a retail SuperApp

The Gulf retailer is doubling down on Saudi scale—more shops, more brands, and a tighter digital loop—to win share as mall construction accelerates.

Apparel Group wants Saudi Arabia to become its biggest market by footprint and revenue. To get there, it is pushing two levers at once: physical expansion and a more integrated digital commerce stack.

A land-grab in bricks and clicks

Neeraj Teckchandani, the group’s chief executive, says Apparel Group—present in the Kingdom since 2007 and now running more than 800 stores—plans to open over 200 outlets this year, lifting its Saudi network to around 1,000. Last year it opened 150. In parallel, it is adding 25 brands across fashion, footwear, beauty, dining and entertainment, including Footasylum, FitFlop, Clarins, Bobbi Brown, Wagamama, Ivy Asia and Punjab Grill, with more roll-outs planned through 2026.

Digital is the other pillar. SixFeet, the group’s e-commerce platform launched in 2016, contributes about 10% of sales. Management aims to raise that share in 2026 through technology investment and improved online experiences, alongside a unified “SuperApp” that combines loyalty, SixFeet and other digital assets.

Why Saudi matters

Saudi retail is expanding with consumer demand and Vision 2030-driven real-estate development. Teckchandani expects roughly 30 new malls by 2030 and says Apparel Group has already secured space in several projects—an advantage in a market where location remains destiny.

The next constraint

Rapid store growth stresses supply chains and execution. Apparel Group is responding with a Riyadh distribution centre, expanded logistics (Connect Logistics), and in-house fit-out capacity (Shopfit Interior), plus a group-level chief digital officer. If the SuperApp lands and fulfilment keeps pace, Saudi could shift from growth engine to profit engine.