Archroma and HeiQ Join Forces to Accelerate Antimicrobial and Odor-Control Solutions for Global Textiles

Archroma and HeiQ have entered into a co-marketing partnership aimed at strengthening the global textile industry’s access to high-performance antimicrobial and odor-control technologies.

The collaboration combines:

Archroma’s expertise in textile chemicals, dyeing, and finishing systems

expertise in HeiQ’s portfolio of proven antimicrobial, odor-control, and freshness technologies

Together, they offer mills and brands integrated, scalable solutions that can be applied across apparel, home textiles, and technical textiles, addressing rising demand for hygiene, durability, and sustainability.

The partnership responds directly to:

Post-pandemic hygiene expectations in apparel and home textiles

Growth in activewear, workwear, healthcare, and hospitality textiles

Regulatory and brand pressure for safer, compliant, and more durable finishes

By aligning chemistry, application know-how, and branding, Archroma and HeiQ aim to simplify adoption of antimicrobial and odor-control finishes while ensuring performance consistency and regulatory confidence.

Key implications for the textile value chain:

Mills: Easier integration of functional finishes into existing processes

Brands: Credible, co-branded solutions with clear performance claims

Consumers: Longer-lasting freshness, reduced odor buildup, and improved hygiene

The partnership also reflects a broader industry shift from commodity finishing toward value-added functional textiles that support differentiation and premium positioning.

This alliance underscores how:

Functional finishes are becoming standard expectations , not niche add-ons

Co-marketing and co-development are replacing fragmented supplier approaches

are replacing fragmented supplier approaches Chemical suppliers are moving closer to brand-facing value propositions

In an increasingly competitive and regulated market, Archroma and HeiQ are positioning antimicrobial and odor-control technologies as core performance features rather than optional enhancements.