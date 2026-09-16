Archroma and Lameirinho commercialise single-step dyeing with up to 97% less water

The InOneGO process combines coloration, fixation and softening in one pad-dry step, targeting major reductions in processing time, water, energy and carbon emissions for woven cellulosic fabrics.

Archroma and Portuguese home-textile manufacturer Lameirinho have moved the InOneGO single-step dyeing process into commercial production, with the first bedlinen collection using the technology now available globally.

InOneGO integrates coloration, fixation and softening into a single continuous pad-dry application, reducing the number of operations normally needed to achieve washed-down, vintage and denim-inspired effects on woven cellulosic fabrics.

Resource savings are substantial

Archroma says impact assessments using its ONE WAY Impact Calculator show that, when InOneGO is combined with DIRESUL RDT sulfur dyes, it can deliver reductions of up to 81% in process time, 97% in water consumption, 65% in energy use and 75% in CO₂ emissions compared with conventional cold pad-batch reactive dyeing followed by a pigment top-dye finish.

These are company-calculated results under the stated benchmark conditions, so mill-level savings will depend on fabric, shade, equipment and process configuration.

Existing machinery lowers adoption barriers

The technology is designed for woven cellulosic textiles including denim, fashion fabrics, jacquards and home textiles. It can run on existing stenter and Thermosol lines, reducing the need for entirely new processing infrastructure. Performance finishes can be added in a subsequent step.

InOneGO is compatible with Archroma’s pre-reduced DIRESUL RDT dyes as well as its biomass-based EarthColors and FiberColors sulfur ranges. This allows mills to create earthy tones, deep blues, blacks and wash-down effects while retaining conventional industrial processing routes.

Process consolidation becomes the bigger opportunity

For dyehouses, the significance lies less in a new dye class than in eliminating process stages. Fewer baths and drying cycles can reduce utility consumption, machine occupancy, labour and lead time simultaneously.

The commercial test will now be reproducibility at mill scale: shade consistency, fastness, throughput, chemical cost and compatibility across different fabric constructions. If those metrics hold, single-step processing could become an important route for mills seeking both lower environmental impact and lower conversion cost.