FILO66 puts traceability, AI and supply-chain collaboration at centre of yarn innovation

The Milan yarn and fibre fair is linking material innovation with traceability, responsible production and closer integration across the textile-fashion supply chain.

The 66th edition of FILO, the international yarn and fibre exhibition, is being held at Fiera Milano Rho on September 15–16, 2026, bringing Italian and international spinners, fibre producers, buyers and textile specialists together around a stronger emphasis on supply-chain integration and responsible innovation.

FILO is again being staged alongside Lineapelle, allowing visitors to move between yarn, textile and leather sourcing within the same exhibition complex. Organisers are positioning the combination as a way to give buyers a broader view of upstream materials and strengthen collaboration across traditionally separate parts of the fashion supply chain.

Traceability moves upstream

FILO66’s product-development theme, “Botanica,” places raw-material traceability alongside fibre quality and technological innovation. Its three directions—Spontaneous, Expanded and Hybridised—explore premium flax, ramie, hemp, organic cotton, wool, silk, cashmere, recycled materials and technically engineered yarns.The Hybridised direction pushes further into PFC-free water repellency, bio-based yarns, digital printing, recycled silk and functional textiles, illustrating how performance and sustainability are increasingly being developed together rather than treated as separate requirements.

From yarn to finished fabric

The fourth Made in Filo project converts exhibitors’ yarns into finished fabrics, allowing buyers to evaluate how materials behave after weaving and finishing instead of assessing yarns in isolation. The collection follows the Botanica themes and is displayed in a dedicated innovation area.

Internationalisation is also expanding: FILO and the Italian Trade Agency organised a delegation of around 30 buyers and industry journalists from markets including France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, UK, Türkiye and India.

AI enters the mill conversation

The event programme adds sessions on AI for textile companies, ZDHC Supplier to Zero, circularity, biodegradable geotextiles and integrated quality, signalling how yarn sourcing is becoming tied to digitalisation, chemistry management and verifiable environmental performance.

For spinners and fibre producers, the message is clear: future differentiation will depend increasingly on combining material performance, traceability, rapid product development and documented responsible production rather than competing on yarn price alone.