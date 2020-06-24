Artistic Denim Mills and HeiQ Collab join hands in introducing special collection in COVID-19 hours

Artistic Denim Mills (ADM), a vertical denim mill based in Pakistan, is treating some of its fabric with Swiss textile innovator HeiQ’s Viroblock NPJ03 to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

ADM’s “Safe To Touch” collections treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 will be available online starting in July. Since the coronavirus pandemic, Artistic Denim Mills, which produces denim fabrics and jeans known for their fit and comfort using innovative fibers and stretch technologies, has ventured into making face masks for the global market, as well.

HeiQ, a three-in-one company that conducts scientific research, manufactures specialty materials and is active in consumer ingredient branding, has seen increased demand from retailers and consumers for textiles treated with antiviral and antibacterial protection. HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03, introduced in March, is an intelligent textile technology that is tested effective against the specific coronavirus strain that causes the COVID-19 disease and many other viruses. It is designed for a wide range of applications including apparel, home textiles, medical nonwovens and mattresses.

This breakthrough combination of HeiQ’s advanced silver and vesicle technology rapidly destroys the virus, it has shown through independent testing. ADM also saw the need for this type of protection and partnered with HeiQ to launch the “Safe to Touch”, or STT, denim and face mask collection for its global retail customers and through its affiliate brands, DL1961, Warp + Weft and Truemask.com.

“COVID-19 has reset the world,” Faisal Ahmed, CEO of ADM, said. “This means we have to change how we live our lives. How our clothes protect us will be a key decision in what we buy and wear, and we are happy to introduce various products treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03.”

Hoi Kwan Lam, HeiQ Group Chief Merchandising Officer, said by collaborating with ADM to treat their products with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03, the companies can “help consumers feel more comfortable as they move back into public settings.”