ASOS and Gap deploy AI as fashion traceability rules tighten

Artificial intelligence can accelerate document collection and risk screening, but brands still need verified supplier data, transaction records and accountable human review.

Fashion retailers are expanding AI-enabled supply-chain systems as environmental, forced-labour and product-traceability rules increase the volume of data required from brands and suppliers. Gap Inc. selected Inspectorio in April 2026 to improve visibility, quality management and supplier collaboration across Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta. ASOS is implementing TrusTrace to map its supply chain from finished-product factories to Tier 5 raw-material sources.

Compliance becomes a data problem

The pressure comes from several directions. California’s textile extended producer responsibility law required covered producers to join the approved producer responsibility organisation by July 1, 2026. The US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act requires importers to provide extensive evidence when goods may be linked to Xinjiang or listed entities.

In Europe, textile apparel is a priority category under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation. Digital Product Passports are expected to carry material, sustainability and compliance information, although product-specific apparel requirements and implementation dates have not yet been finalised. The EU’s DPP registry became operational in July 2026, establishing infrastructure before textile rules take effect.

AI compresses manual workflows

Inspectorio told Business Insider that assembling documents, checking regulatory requirements and preparing a compliance report can require at least 30 hours per purchase order using manual processes. AI agents could reduce this to about one hour, including human review. The estimate is a vendor-reported operational claim rather than independently audited performance.

AI platforms can extract information from audits, purchase orders and certificates; identify missing documents; screen suppliers against risk databases; and flag disruptions such as factory closures, flooding or production delays.

Suppliers carry the evidence burden

Automation cannot correct unreliable source data. Mills and garment manufacturers will increasingly need to provide structured bills of materials, facility identities, chain-of-custody records, cotton or fibre origins, chemical information, emissions data and shipment-level documentation.

The commercial divide will therefore be between suppliers that merely upload certificates and those able to connect verified evidence to each purchase order and finished SKU. AI may make compliance faster, but traceable primary data will determine whether the resulting report can withstand regulatory or customs scrutiny.