Hugo Boss profit beats expectations despite 9% sales drop

Lower sourcing costs, full-price selling and tighter inventories improved operational quality, but weak European demand and cautious wholesale orders kept the fashion group’s turnaround under pressure.

Hugo Boss reported second-quarter operating profit above market expectations despite a sharp decline in revenue. EBIT fell 28% year on year to €59 million, but exceeded the €52 million average forecast in a company-supplied analyst poll. Currency-adjusted sales declined 9%; reported revenue fell 10% to €905 million.

Margin improves as sales contract

Gross margin increased 200 basis points to 64.9%, supported by sourcing efficiencies, improved pricing and a larger share of full-price sales. Operating expenses fell 4% to €528 million, although their ratio to revenue rose because lower sales reduced operating leverage. Net income declined 32% to €34 million.

The results indicate that Hugo Boss’s Claim 5 Touchdown programme is improving product and distribution economics, but has not yet restored top-line momentum. The company is reducing assortment complexity, closing less-productive stores and limiting markdown-driven sales to strengthen brand positioning and profitability.

Europe and digital remain weak

Currency-adjusted EMEA sales fell 13% to €532 million, reflecting subdued demand in Germany, France and the UK, weaker tourism and lower Middle Eastern store traffic amid geopolitical tensions. The Americas declined 1%, while Asia-Pacific fell 5%.

BOSS revenue decreased 8%, with womenswear affected by repositioning measures, while HUGO declined 14%. Retail sales fell 8%, wholesale dropped 10% amid cautious ordering and more selective distribution, and company-operated digital revenue contracted 18% to €64 million as the group prioritised full-price business.

Inventory discipline strengthens cash flow

Inventories declined 15% on a currency-adjusted basis to €943 million, while second-quarter free cash flow before leases reached €105 million. This reduces markdown risk and suggests lower near-term purchasing requirements across parts of the supply base.

Hugo Boss retained its 2026 guidance for a mid- to high-single-digit currency-adjusted sales decline and EBIT of €300–350 million. The next test is whether improved margins and cleaner inventories can translate into renewed demand and stronger wholesale orders from 2027.