Authentic Brands to acquire Lee in deal worth up to $1 Billion

The transaction moves Lee from Kontoor’s operating portfolio into Authentic’s licensing-led brand platform, while Kontoor sharpens its focus on Wrangler and Helly Hansen.

Kontoor Brands has agreed to sell Lee to Authentic Brands Group in a transaction valued at up to US$1 billion, marking a major reshaping of one of denim’s best-known heritage labels. The deal includes an initial value of US$750 million and a further US$250 million earnout tied to Lee’s future performance under Authentic’s ownership. It is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Kontoor narrows its portfolio

For Kontoor, the sale is a portfolio reset. The company said the divestiture will allow it to concentrate investment behind Wrangler and Helly Hansen, which it described as higher-growth brands with larger addressable opportunities. Kontoor also said proceeds are expected to support increased share repurchases under its US$750 million authorisation, voluntary term-loan payments and reinvestment in organic growth.

Lee had remained a globally recognised denim name but had struggled with uneven demand, particularly in the United States, and tougher competition in the mid-tier denim market. Reuters reported that Lee had underperformed Wrangler in recent years, prompting Kontoor to begin a divestiture process during the first quarter.

Authentic applies its licensing model

Authentic plans to convert Lee into its licensing model after closing, using its network of more than 1,700 partners and its brand-management platform to support the business and expand it into heritage-driven lifestyle categories. Authentic said Lee generates about US$1.5 billion in annual retail-equivalent sales across 73 countries, with nearly 40% of sales coming from outside the US and Canada.

The acquisition adds Lee to a portfolio that already includes Reebok, Champion, Guess, Nautica, Dockers, Brooks Brothers and other fashion, sports and lifestyle names. Authentic says its brands generate more than US$36 billion in annual systemwide retail sales worldwide.

The next test will be execution: whether Authentic can refresh Lee’s heritage appeal while improving distribution, licensing discipline and relevance in a crowded global denim market.