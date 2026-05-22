Itema puts fabric outcomes and weaving efficiency at centre of ITM 2026 showcase

The Italian machinery group is shifting the exhibition conversation from loom specifications alone to the quality, versatility and service ecosystem behind modern weaving.

Itema will exhibit at ITM 2026 in Istanbul from June 9–13, presenting a stand concept built around two priorities: advanced weaving solutions and a textile gallery showing fabrics produced by Itema customers worldwide. The company will welcome visitors in Hall 8, Stand 806D at the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center.

Fabrics become the proof point

Instead of focusing only on machines, Itema will use a curated textile gallery to demonstrate what its weaving technology enables in real production. The display will include fabrics woven on Itema machines for international brand collections, including complex constructions and materials made with delicate, precious or recycled yarns.

The approach is commercially relevant for mills because buyers increasingly judge suppliers not only by installed machinery, but by fabric innovation, consistency, flexibility and the ability to handle demanding yarns and constructions.

Efficiency in the weaving room

Alongside the gallery, Itema will present recent weaving innovations, including MEC-T mechanical tuckers and the iSAVER® waste-selvedge removal system, available up to six colours. The iSAVER concept is designed to reduce raw-material waste by eliminating waste selvedge on rapier machines, making it both a cost-saving and sustainability-oriented solution. Itema also offers iSAVER as an upgrade kit for selected R9500 and R9500 denim machine models.

That matters as weaving mills face pressure from rising yarn costs, tighter margins and growing buyer scrutiny of resource efficiency. Waste reduction at loom level can directly affect material utilisation, especially in high-volume denim, apparel and home textile production.

Service as a competitiveness lever

Itema will also highlight its OEM spare parts portfolio, including components for legacy brands under the Itema group, and its HelloItema customer portal. The emphasis reflects a practical reality for weaving mills: machine uptime, genuine parts availability and rapid service support are now central to productivity.

Türkiye remains a strategic market for Itema across curtains, home textiles, apparel, denim and technical fabrics. With local support through Itema Türkiye, the company is positioning itself not only as a loom supplier, but as a long-term productivity partner.

The wider signal from Itema’s ITM presence is clear: weaving competitiveness is increasingly measured from yarn handling to final fabric performance, not merely by machine speed.