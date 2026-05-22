Jeanologia brings AI denim-finishing tool Billy to Kingpins China

The Spanish technology company is positioning artificial intelligence as the next link between vintage denim inspiration, laser design and repeatable industrial finishing.

Jeanologia is introducing Billy, its artificial-intelligence tool for denim finishing design, to the Chinese market at Kingpins China in Hangzhou on May 21–22, 2026. The launch targets one of denim development’s most time-consuming stages: converting authentic vintage wear effects into laser-ready production files that can be executed consistently at industrial scale.

From vintage image to laser file

Billy is designed to analyse garment images and convert fades, contrasts, whiskers and other vintage wear patterns into precise laser designs. Jeanologia says the tool can produce laser-ready designs in seconds or minutes, reducing the manual interpretation and retouching traditionally required from specialist laser designers.

The system has been trained on more than 9,000 laser designs developed by Jeanologia over its long work in denim finishing. That database allows the AI to interpret how real ageing appears on denim and translate it into reproducible industrial laser executions.

Speed without losing authenticity

For brands and garment manufacturers, the commercial value lies in faster sample development, reduced design bottlenecks and more consistent execution between inspiration, sample and bulk production. This is particularly relevant as vintage aesthetics remain strong in denim, but buyers increasingly expect shorter development cycles and cleaner production methods.

Jeanologia’s technology stack links Billy with its laser systems, creating a more direct workflow between creative input and garment execution. The company says this reduces inefficient production processes and limits the need for manual retouching.

China as a scale market

The China launch is strategically important. Jeanologia says it has operated in China for more than 18 years, works with more than 200 customers in the country, and that over 20% of jeans produced in China use its technologies.

At Kingpins China, visitors will see live demonstrations of vintage garment images being converted into laser executions through an integrated AI-and-laser workflow. Jeanologia’s Asia Brainbox team will also join the Denim Talks panel “Artificial Intelligence: From Cotton to Culture,” reflecting the wider role AI may play across denim design, manufacturing and consumer engagement.

The next question is adoption at scale. If tools like Billy can maintain authenticity while improving speed and repeatability, AI could become a standard layer in denim product development rather than a novelty design aid.