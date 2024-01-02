Bangladesh adds 24 more LEED-certified garment factories in 2023

Bangladesh’s apparel industry took a significant step towards sustainability, with 24 garment factories achieving LEED certification in 2023.

Of these 24 LEED-certified factories, 16 have been given a platinum, the highest, and 8 bagged a gold rating.

“The total number of Bangladesh apparel factories with LEED certificates now totals 206, which shows industry commitment towards green initiatives,” Mohiuddin Rubel, Director, BGMEA, said.

Of the 206 LEED-certified garment factories, 76 have been awarded the platinum rating, and 116 have achieved a gold rating.

Out of the 100 LEED-certified garment factories worldwide, Bangladesh now has 54 of them.