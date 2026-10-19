Bangladesh EU apparel exports fall 11.7% as Vietnam gains ground

Bangladesh lost €1.58 billion of EU apparel sales in eight months as both shipment volumes and prices declined, while Vietnam earned more despite shipping less.

Bangladesh’s apparel exports to the European Union fell 11.67% year on year to €11.93 billion in January–August 2026, significantly worse than the 3.83% decline in total EU apparel imports to €60.29 billion, according to Eurostat-based data.

Bangladesh’s share of the EU import market consequently dropped from 21.54% to 19.78%, while China and Vietnam gained ground.

Price erosion compounds weaker volumes

The decline was not simply a demand problem. Bangladesh shipped 4.58% less apparel by weight, but its average unit value dropped a steeper 7.43%, from €14.87 to €13.76/kg.

By contrast, Vietnam’s exports increased 4.46% to about €3.0 billion despite a 5.13% fall in volume, because its average unit value climbed 10.11% to €28.82/kg. China increased exports 2.38% to €19.71 billion, strengthening its position as the EU’s largest supplier.

Industry representatives attribute Vietnam’s relative strength to its man-made-fibre capability, proximity to Chinese raw-material suppliers and a logistics advantage estimated at 15–20 days over Bangladesh.

Pakistan faces an even sharper price problem

Pakistan’s EU apparel exports also declined 9.63% to about €2.30 billion. More concerning, shipment volume actually increased 3.82%, while average unit value fell 12.96% to €10.88/kg—the steepest price decline among the major suppliers compared.

That suggests Pakistan is shipping more physical product but earning substantially less per kilogram.

Competitiveness is moving beyond volume

The data sharpen a regional lesson: export growth based primarily on low unit prices and commodity product mix is becoming increasingly fragile.

Bangladesh needs faster logistics and greater MMF capability. Pakistan faces an even stronger imperative to raise product complexity, fashion content, synthetic and blended-fibre capability, performance features and speed-to-market.

The strategic benchmark should therefore shift from export tonnes or pieces toward export value per kilogram. Vietnam’s 2026 performance shows that higher-value positioning can protect earnings even when physical shipment volumes fall.