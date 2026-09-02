Bangladesh exports jump 13.1% in August as RMG rebounds and US demand accelerates

Apparel shipments rose nearly 14% to $3.89 billion, while jute, pharmaceuticals, leather and engineering products also posted double-digit growth—although the two-month export increase remains a more moderate 5.4%.

Bangladesh’s merchandise exports rose 13.14% year on year to $4.43 billion in August 2026, up from $3.92 billion a year earlier, as ready-made garments rebounded and several non-apparel sectors recorded strong gains.

For the first two months of FY2026-27, exports reached $9.16 billion, 5.43% above the $8.69 billion recorded in July-August 2025, according to Export Promotion Bureau data.

RMG supplies almost 88% of August exports

Ready-made garments remained overwhelmingly dominant, with August shipments rising 13.92% to $3.89 billion—equivalent to almost 88% of total merchandise exports.

Knitwear exports increased 14.88%, while woven garments rose 12.70%. Over July-August, however, RMG growth was slower at 5.12% to $7.50 billion, with knitwear up 6.17% and woven garments 3.81%.

The gap between August’s strong monthly increase and the two-month performance suggests the latest figures should be read as a recovery rather than yet evidence of sustained double-digit expansion. Industry participants have also noted that the comparison benefits from a weaker base last year, while current gas and electricity shortages continue to disrupt production.

Diversification gains momentum

Several non-RMG categories grew faster than garments. Jute and jute goods increased 37.09%, pharmaceuticals 28.52%, leather and leather goods 24.85%, printed materials 24.83%, engineering products 23.88% and non-leather footwear 15.29% in August.

Market diversification also strengthened. Exports to the United States jumped 26.09% in August and 11.90% over July-August. Türkiye recorded a 141.03% monthly increase, while South Korea and Saudi Arabia grew more than 42%.

The next test is durability

For Bangladesh’s textile and apparel industry, the numbers indicate continued buyer demand despite a difficult global trade environment. But RMG still dominates the export base, while energy reliability remains an operational constraint.

The next important signals will be whether apparel can maintain August’s momentum through the peak sourcing season—and whether faster-growing non-RMG industries can turn one month of strong performance into a meaningful reduction in Bangladesh’s dependence on garments.