Monday, January 12, 2026
Bangladesh Seeks US Tariff Cut as Trade Talks Signal Breakthrough for Apparel Exports

Bangladesh has signaled a breakthrough in trade negotiations with the United States, raising hopes for lower tariffs and expanded market access for its critical textile and apparel sector.

Following high-level talks in Washington, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus described the discussions as “an important step forward” in building a stronger and more mutually beneficial economic partnership with the US.

Key Developments

  • Tariff Reduction Request:
    The US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer has agreed to raise with President Donald Trump the possibility of reducing Bangladesh’s current 20% reciprocal tariff.
    The request was formally conveyed by Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman.
  • Level Playing Field for Bangladesh:
    A tariff cut would bring Bangladesh’s access closer to that of regional competitors, directly boosting competitiveness of its garment exports—the backbone of the country’s economy and employment.

Proposed “Win-Win” Textile Arrangement
Officials also discussed a preferential market access mechanism under which:

  • Bangladesh could receive tariff-free access to the US market for textiles and apparel,
  • Linked directly to imports of US cotton and man-made fibre inputs, calculated on a square-metre equivalent basis.

This model aims to:

  • Support Bangladeshi manufacturers and workers,
  • Increase demand for US textile raw materials,
  • Strengthen bilateral supply-chain integration.

Yunus described the proposal as:
“A creative, win-win approach that strengthens bilateral trade, supports Bangladeshi manufacturers and workers, and deepens supply-chain ties with U.S. producers.”

Trade Context

  • Total US–Bangladesh trade (2024): USD 12.4 billion (+3% YoY)
  • US exports to Bangladesh: USD 2.3 billion
  • US imports from Bangladesh: USD 8.4 billion
  • US goods trade deficit: USD 6.1 billion

Textiles and apparel account for the vast majority of Bangladesh’s exports to the US, making tariff reform strategically significant for both sides.

Why This Matters

  • For Bangladesh:
    Lower tariffs could protect market share, sustain employment, and reinforce its position as a leading global apparel exporter amid rising competition.
  • For the United States:
    The proposal ties market access to US cotton and fibre exports, potentially supporting American farmers and upstream textile producers.

Bottom Line
The talks mark a potential inflection point in US–Bangladesh trade relations. If implemented, tariff reductions and a cotton-linked preferential scheme could reshape apparel sourcing dynamics—strengthening Bangladesh’s competitiveness while anchoring US inputs deeper into global textile supply chains.

 

Korea’s Textile Exports Fall Below $10 Billion for First Time in 38 Years as Industry Loses Competitiveness
Beyond Polyester and Cotton: Why Bio-Designed Materials Are Becoming the Textile Industry’s Next Imperative

