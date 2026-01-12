Bangladesh Seeks US Tariff Cut as Trade Talks Signal Breakthrough for Apparel Exports

Bangladesh has signaled a breakthrough in trade negotiations with the United States, raising hopes for lower tariffs and expanded market access for its critical textile and apparel sector.

Following high-level talks in Washington, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus described the discussions as “an important step forward” in building a stronger and more mutually beneficial economic partnership with the US.

Key Developments

Tariff Reduction Request:

The US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer has agreed to raise with President Donald Trump the possibility of reducing Bangladesh’s current 20% reciprocal tariff .

The request was formally conveyed by Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman .

A tariff cut would bring Bangladesh’s access closer to that of regional competitors, directly boosting competitiveness of its garment exports—the backbone of the country’s economy and employment.

Proposed “Win-Win” Textile Arrangement

Officials also discussed a preferential market access mechanism under which:

Bangladesh could receive tariff-free access to the US market for textiles and apparel,

to the US market for textiles and apparel, Linked directly to imports of US cotton and man-made fibre inputs, calculated on a square-metre equivalent basis.

This model aims to:

Support Bangladeshi manufacturers and workers ,

, Increase demand for US textile raw materials ,

, Strengthen bilateral supply-chain integration.

Yunus described the proposal as:

“A creative, win-win approach that strengthens bilateral trade, supports Bangladeshi manufacturers and workers, and deepens supply-chain ties with U.S. producers.”

Trade Context

Total US–Bangladesh trade (2024): USD 12.4 billion (+3% YoY)

USD (+3% YoY) US exports to Bangladesh: USD 2.3 billion

USD US imports from Bangladesh: USD 8.4 billion

USD US goods trade deficit: USD 6.1 billion

Textiles and apparel account for the vast majority of Bangladesh’s exports to the US, making tariff reform strategically significant for both sides.

Why This Matters

For Bangladesh :

Lower tariffs could protect market share , sustain employment, and reinforce its position as a leading global apparel exporter amid rising competition.

The proposal ties market access to US cotton and fibre exports, potentially supporting American farmers and upstream textile producers.

Bottom Line

The talks mark a potential inflection point in US–Bangladesh trade relations. If implemented, tariff reductions and a cotton-linked preferential scheme could reshape apparel sourcing dynamics—strengthening Bangladesh’s competitiveness while anchoring US inputs deeper into global textile supply chains.