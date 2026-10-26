Bangladesh targets new apparel buyers with HSBC-BGMEA roadshow in Hong Kong

Bangladesh is stepping up efforts to diversify garment exports, attract international buyers and promote higher-value manufacturing through a strategic partnership between HSBC and BGMEA.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and HSBC Bangladesh will jointly organise the Bangladesh Apparel Roadshow on October 28, 2026, in Hong Kong, targeting international retailers, sourcing companies and potential business partners.

Organised with Bangladesh’s Consulate General in Hong Kong, the event will take place at the Island Shangri-La hotel, showcasing the country’s expanding capabilities in technical apparel, sustainable manufacturing and product innovation.

Moving Beyond Traditional Export Markets

The initiative follows a strategic partnership signed between HSBC and BGMEA on July 12, 2026, to expand Bangladesh’s presence in new international markets.

Bangladesh exported $38.70 billion in ready-made garments during FY2025–26, down 1.6% from $39.35 billion the previous year, according to BGMEA statistics. Apparel represented approximately 80.6% of the country’s merchandise exports.

BGMEA aims to attract brands that currently source little or no apparel from Bangladesh, reducing dependence on established buyers and traditional export destinations. Hong Kong provides access to international sourcing offices, retailers and regional supply-chain decision-makers.

Technical Apparel and Sustainability in Focus

The roadshow will feature presentations on manufacturing capabilities, global retail trends and emerging sourcing requirements, alongside an apparel innovation showcase. Bangladesh plans to highlight opportunities in technical apparel, synthetic fibres, performance clothing and sustainable production.

HSBC will leverage its international banking relationships to facilitate connections between Bangladeshi exporters and prospective buyers. The event will be co-hosted by BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan and HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md Mahbub ur Rahman.

Building a Higher-Value Export Industry

The Hong Kong initiative forms part of BGMEA’s broader market-development strategy, which includes potential roadshows in Singapore and Dubai. The association will also revive its flagship Bangladesh Apparel and Textile Exhibition (BATEXPO) in Dhaka on November 18–19, following a 13-year absence.

For manufacturers, diversification requires investment in product development, technical fabrics, reliable delivery and credible sustainability documentation.

The immediate measure of success will be whether the Hong Kong engagement produces new buyer relationships, sourcing commitments and orders for higher-value apparel.