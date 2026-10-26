Scientists develop washable touchscreen fabric that could transform smart clothing

Researchers at the National University of Singapore have integrated display, touch sensing and computing functions directly into textile fibres, creating a washable garment capable of functioning as an interactive digital interface.

Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have developed a touchscreen integrated directly into clothing, marking a significant advance in smart textiles and wearable electronics.

Published in Nature on October 21, 2026, the study demonstrates a fabric-based display capable of showing images, playing videos, detecting touch and communicating wirelessly while retaining textile flexibility and breathability.

Thousands of Electronic Components Inside Fibres

Led by Assistant Professor Tural Khudiyev, the research team developed electronic fibres containing individually addressable LED pixels and integrated touch-sensing layers.

Using programmable laser processing, selective soldering and thermal fibre drawing, researchers incorporated more than 5,000 microchips and 20,000 electrical connections into flexible fibre structures.

The resulting electronic fibre measures approximately 1 millimetre in diameter and can extend up to 10 metres. Touch detection occurs through an integrated conductive layer that identifies where pressure is applied, allowing the corresponding display pixels to respond.

A Functional Display Woven into Clothing

The researchers incorporated 54 electronic fibres, each containing 96 LEDs, into a garment sleeve.

The resulting display provides:

Resolution: 96 × 54 pixels

96 × 54 pixels Display area: 168 × 105 mm

168 × 105 mm Refresh rate: 30 frames per second

30 frames per second Colour depth: 8-bit

The prototype supports video playback, Bluetooth communication, voice commands, temperature monitoring and interactive applications.

Washability and Durability Demonstrated

The researchers reported nearly unchanged light output and touch responsiveness after 50 machine-washing cycles and 1,000 bending cycles around a 5 mm radius.

Breathability testing also demonstrated performance comparable to conventional cotton, polyester and denim fabrics.

Implications for Textile Manufacturing

The technology could enable interactive sportswear, medical monitoring garments, industrial workwear and integrated wearable computing systems.

However, commercial adoption will require scalable fibre production, manufacturing integration, electrical reliability, repairability and competitive costs. The research remains at the prototype stage, with no commercial production announced.

The next development will focus on higher-resolution displays, additional sensors and integrated artificial intelligence, potentially transforming garments from passive materials into interactive computing platforms.