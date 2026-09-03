Barmag: Greater efficiency for tomorrow’s textile industry

From September 24 to 27, 2026, Barmag, together with BB Engineering (BBE), will present innovative solutions for the efficient and sustainable production of synthetic yarns at the Egy Stitch & Tex Expo in Cairo, Egypt. Under the motto “A New Era. Powered by Innovation.,” experts from Barmag and BBE will present technologies spanning the entire textile value chain — from melt to yarn — at the ATAG Ltd. booth (Hall 1, Booth C1). The focus is on solutions for continuous polycondensation and extrusion, the production of POY, FDY, and IDY yarns, as well as texturing technologies for DTY, ATY, effect yarns, and specialty yarns. The portfolio is complemented by technologies for BCF carpet yarns, staple fibers, and nonwovens, as well as innovative recycling concepts for a sustainable textile industry of the future.

Egypt is increasingly emerging as a strategic hub for the manmade fiber industry. The growing demand for high-quality textiles in the Middle East and North Africa is creating attractive growth opportunities for regional producers and processors. The manmade fiber market is benefiting from rising investments in the textile industry and the increasing integration of regional value chains.

Polycondensation and sustainability

High-quality polymers start with a homogeneous melt. Barmag Huitong Engineering’s homogenization technology supports the thermomechanical recycling of post-industrial polyester waste, such as bottle flakes and film material, and lays the groundwork for high-quality rPET products. By specifically increasing viscosity, it is possible to produce defined intermediate products for the manufacture of pellets, melt, or fibers for direct spinning. In addition to improved control over polymer quality, users benefit from greater independence from external raw material suppliers, higher value creation from the recycled material, and more sustainable production.

DTY technology for maximum flexibility and quality

Textured yarns form the basis for numerous applications in apparel, home textiles, and technical textiles. For their efficient production, Barmag offers a wide range of different configurations of DTY systems for polymers such as polyester, polyamide, polypropylene, PLA, and PTT. Thanks to modular machine designs, proven technology, and comprehensive process expertise, the DTY systems deliver consistently high yarn quality while optimizing operating costs. Producers benefit from high flexibility in response to changing market demands, a broad product range, and high-quality yarns that ensure excellent further processing.

Growing market for specialty and fancy yarns

In addition to standard yarns, demand is rising for textile products with unique appearances, textures, and functional properties. Cotton-like, linen-like, or wool-like yarns offer manufacturers attractive opportunities for differentiation. Thanks to comprehensive process expertise and flexible equipment technology, Barmag supports producers in the cost-effective manufacture of such effect yarns. The technology enables precise control of yarn parameters and creates the conditions for the continuous development of innovative specialty yarns.

Advanced solutions for carpet and home textile yarns

For producers of carpet and home textile yarns, Barmag offers a system concept based on POY and texturing processes. The combination of the WINGS HD POY winder and the eAFK Big-V texturing machine enables the production of exceptionally soft and voluminous polyester yarns with BCF-like properties. The concept is aimed at manufacturers who wish to produce high-quality, high-titer yarns for demanding applications in the carpet and home textiles sectors.

VarioFil®: Compact, flexible spinning technology with the new ValuePack spinning package

With the turnkey VarioFil®compact spinning system, BB Engineering offers a flexible solution for manufacturers of small batch sizes or specialized products. The system processes various polymers and allows for rapid adaptation to changing market demands. In combination with Barmag texturing technologies, this results in a broad product range extending from standard yarns to high-quality specialty and carpet yarns. With the VarioFil®R+ variant, PET bottle pellets and production waste can also be processed directly into POY. New for filament spinning this year, BBE is offering the ValuePack spinning package. Thanks to its innovative two-stage filtration, ValuePack improves melt homogeneity and optimizes spinning performance. The result is greater process stability and enhanced yarn quality. This technology offers significant advantages, particularly when processing recycled materials, and supports the production of high-quality filament yarns.

JeTex® is expanding its product portfolio to include high-quality ATY yarns

For air texturing, BBE offers JeTex®, a high-performance solution for producing high-quality ATY yarns based on POY and FDY. The specially developed texturing box ensures gentle yarn handling, reproducible texturing effects, and high production efficiency. Particularly cost-effective: JeTex®is available both as a standalone system and as a retrofit solution for existing DTY systems. This allows producers to expand their product portfolio with minimal investment.

Recycling solutions for sustainable textile production with VacuFil, Visco+, and COBRA

Another key focus is BBE’s VacuFil®PET recycling system. The technology enables the high-quality processing of a wide variety of PET waste streams and produces a recycled melt that meets the quality standards of virgin material. The patented Visco+ key technology ensures the reliable removal of volatile impurities and automatic regulation of intrinsic viscosity. The modular system provides maximum flexibility in further processing and supports textile manufacturers on their path toward more sustainable production.

Another core element of VacuFil is the COBRA filter, which can also be integrated into existing systems. The automated, continuous large-area filter features a unique inline cleaning system in which the filter elements are cleaned automatically—exclusively with steam and without the use of chemicals. Production continues uninterrupted during this process. Under the motto “Efficient. Simple. Safe.,” the COBRA filter stands for maximum process efficiency and ease of use. Automation and self-cleaning increase productivity, reduce operating costs (OPEX) through long service life, and simultaneously ensure a high degree of process reliability.

Customer Services: Partnering for Performance

With its comprehensive customer service offering, Barmag supports customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their plants. From technology and process upgrades to retrofits, preventive maintenance, and genuine replacement parts, these solutions help ensure long-term productivity, availability, and competitiveness. Under the guiding principle “Partnering for Performance,” Barmag supports chemical fiber producers in making optimal use of existing plants, meeting new market requirements, and sustainably protecting their investments.

Caption: Barmag’s eAFK Big-V texturing machine enables the cost-effective production of high-quality, high-titer yarns for demanding carpet and home textile applications.

Caption: The JeTex® air-texturing system from BB Engineering expands the product range to include high-quality ATY yarns and impresses with its high flexibility and efficient production processes.