Better orientation: Heimtextil introduces new icon for weavers

On a continued growth trajectory – The upcoming Heimtextil will once again offer an expanded range of products in the “Decorative & Furniture Fabrics” segment. Around 900 manufacturers and wholesalers, including 40 new exhibitors, will present a globally unique range of diverse items. For better orientation of visitors, Heimtextil will be identifying weavers of decorative fabrics and furniture fabrics, curtains and materials for bed linens with a special icon on each of their stands for the first time.

Due to the growing offer of furniture and decorative fabrics, Heimtextil is improving stand signage and will highlight the exhibitor group of weavers for the first time by giving them their own icon on their stands. This group comprises around 250 European weavers of furniture and decorative fabrics, curtains and materials for bed linen. Weavers of fabrics for bed linen are clustered in their own area in hall 4.2. These include the renowned Italian companies Martinelli Ginetto, Tessitura Pertile, F.lli Graziano Fu Severino, Giuseppe Brignoli, Lyontex, Manifattura Filtes, Manifattura Del Leone and Carvico as well as UAB Angleter from Lithuania, Lech Fabrics from Poland, Rifer from Portugal, Mako Textil, Levantex Bocairent and Navan Design & Decoration from Spain as well as Fabricana from Turkey.

World’s largest range of furniture and decorative fabrics

A total of around 400 European manufacturers and wholesalers will be represented in halls 4.0, 4.1 and 4.2. Highlights include the presence of Libeco-Lagae, Symphony Mills, Ter Molst and Tessutica Beaulieu from Belgium, Limonta and Luilor from Italy and Manuel Revert from Spain as well as Dina Vanelli from Turkey. There will also be 500 producers from Asia with experience in exports in halls 6.0, 6.1 and 6.2, including GM Syntex, D Decor and Dicitex Furnishings from India.

Additional new exhibitors from Europe and the USA

Heimtextil will welcome an additional 40 new exhibitors from Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and the USA in hall 4 alone. New exhibitors include Fibertex and Groep Masureel from Belgium, Dickson Constant “Sunbrella” and HP Fabrics “Microfibres” from the USA, Mako Textil and Antonio Garcia GB Group from Spain, Lealpell, Maxpell, Dingo Conceria and Cuoium with real leather from Italy as well as Leder Fiedler, Leder Reinhardt and Hans Reinke with real leather from Germany. This also expands the offer of real and artificial leather at Heimtextil, which, with 13 and 31 exhibitors respectively, is gaining in relevance for upholstered furniture manufacturers.

A special focus at Heimtextil is on the functional characteristics of furniture and decorative fabrics to meet the special requirements of contract furnishing and increasingly attract the interest of interior architects, interior designers and hospitality experts. There are more than 100 companies specialising in the contract business in hall 4 and another 30 in hall 6. All the companies specialising in contract business are listed in the Interior.Architecture.Hospitality Guide that is available free of charge at the trade fair.



Design Dialog highlights trends for the upholstered furnishing industry

The second edition of the “Design Dialog” will provide valuable information for creatives involved in textile and product design for the upholstered furniture industry. On the Wednesday of the trade fair, industry experts will put the spotlight on textile trends with a series of lectures and a panel discussion between midday and 1.30 p.m. in the lecture area of hall 4.2. Those present will include surface and textile designer Christiane Müller from Studio Müller Van Tol, Anne Marie Commandeur from Stijlinstituut Amsterdam, representing the Heimtextil Trend Council, and product and furniture designer Werner Aisslinger. Susanne Tamborini-Liebenberg, editor-in-chief of md-Magazin, will chair

the event.