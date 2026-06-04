INDEX™26 concludes successfully: Strong edition reinforces nonwovens industry’s focus on innovation and sustainability

Geneva, Switzerland – May 28, 2026 – EDANA’s INDEX™26, the world’s leading trade fair dedicated to nonwovens, concluded on May 22, 2026, delivering a strong performance despite a challenging global context. The event once again confirmed Geneva’s position as the global hub for nonwovens innovation.

Held at Palexpo, the four-day exhibition spanned a gross area of 50,000 m² and welcomed 625 exhibitors from 44 countries. The show attracted 11,452 visits, bringing together key decision-makers, technical experts, and industry professionals from around the world.

Key Highlights of INDEX™26

Strong International Participation : Exhibitors presented high-quality, prestigious stands showcasing the latest advancements in nonwovens technology.

: Exhibitors presented high-quality, prestigious stands showcasing the latest advancements in nonwovens technology. Focus on Sustainability & Performance : A central theme this year was the integration of technical excellence with environmental responsibility. Key areas of attention included circular design , carbon footprint reduction , and the development of recyclable single-material solutions.

: A central theme this year was the integration of technical excellence with environmental responsibility. Key areas of attention included , , and the development of recyclable single-material solutions. Innovation Across the Value Chain: Exhibitors highlighted new production technologies for higher throughput and finer fibers, along with high-performance protective textiles that comply with new safety standards without PFAS.

Magali Fakhry Dufresne, Director of INDEX™, stated:

“Despite the current geopolitical context affecting travel conditions and budgets, the industry demonstrated a strong commitment to attend. INDEX™ is a great opportunity for the young generation to discover many innovations all gathered under one roof. Once again, INDEX™ confirmed its role as a key event for the global nonwovens community every three years.”

Pieter Meijer, Chairman of the INDEX™ Advisory Board, added:

“The INDEX™26 seminar programme and product presentations showcased developments demonstrating how companies are achieving a competitive edge by going beyond regulatory compliance.”

INDEX™26 Award Winners

The prestigious INDEX™ Awards recognized outstanding achievements in the nonwovens industry:

Nonwoven roll goods : Lenzing – LENZING™ Dualwipe

: Lenzing – LENZING™ Dualwipe Finished products – Single-use application : Corman – Organyc brand “Personalized Protection” Light Incontinence Pads

: Corman – Organyc brand “Personalized Protection” Light Incontinence Pads Finished products – Durable application : Confitex Technology – Reusable Nonwoven Bed Pads

: Confitex Technology – Reusable Nonwoven Bed Pads Raw materials or components : Bostik – Kizen™ Miles 9.0

: Bostik – Kizen™ Miles 9.0 Innovation in machinery: ZUIKO – Recloseable Baby Diaper Converting Machine

Seminars, Networking & Immersive Experiences

The event featured a comprehensive seminar program covering critical topics such as sustainability, circular economy, geopolitical impacts, advanced filtration, and the role of nonwovens in future mobility and construction. New initiatives, including the Women’s Networking Breakfast and the immersive experience “Nonwovens: In Every Layer of Life”, were very well received.

Looking Ahead

Murat Dogru, General Manager of EDANA and CEO of GNA, concluded:

“INDEX™26 has demonstrated how innovation in the industry is now being driven by global collaboration. We are already looking forward to INDEX™29 (15-18 May 2029).”

This successful 2026 edition reinforces INDEX™’s status as the must-attend event for the global nonwovens sector, highlighting the industry’s ongoing transformation toward more sustainable, high-performance, and circular solutions.