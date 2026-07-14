Industrial scale meets verified governance: RE&UP is now B Corp™ certified

The milestone solidifies the company’s commitment to transparent, textile-to-textile manufacturing across the global value chain.

Eindhoven, 10 July – RE&UP, the circular-tech transforming global textile waste into high-volume Next-Gen materials, has officially become a Certified B Corporation™.

The milestone establishes the industrial recycler among a select group of manufacturing infrastructure providers verified as meeting B Lab Standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

“Today marks an important milestone for RE&UP as we become a Certified B Corporation™. This certification reflects our commitment to building an infrastructure where innovation, circularity, and operational responsibility operate in unison. It recognizes not only what we do, transforming textile waste into high-purity resources, but also how we do it: with transparency, accountability, and a long-term vision. This achievement is a testament to our team’s collective effort, and we remain dedicated to driving systemic, meaningful change across the global value chain.” Said Ebru Özküçük Güler, Chief Sustainability Officer, RE&UP

This operational verification coincides with shifting commercial and regulatory requirements. Recent B Lab research indicates that 90.7% of global consumers assert that corporate directors should be held accountable for environmental and social impacts. Furthermore, 85% of consumers aware of the B Corp™ brand report that it directly influences their purchasing decisions, a trend led by consumers under 40.

Utilizing its proprietary textile-to-textile (T2T) technology, RE&UP delivers high-quality Next-Gen Cotton fibers and Next-Gen Polyester chips engineered to integrate seamlessly into existing global value chains, bridging the gap between commercial volume and verified corporate governance.